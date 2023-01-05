Community Education Corner: Moose Lake receives $70K grant

MOOSE LAKE — The Moose Lake Community Education program and the school’s science department recently received an amazing grant from the Blandin Foundation for their school forest project.

The purpose of this Blandin Foundation grant was to fund programs that strengthen rural communities. The $70,000 grant award will be used to:



Enhance the Moose Lake School Forest property by installing a 1-mile long loop of hiking trails and replacing a narrow plank bridge with an appropriate boardwalk;

Inspire community members to engage in the outdoors;

Provide the community with a welcoming connection to the public school; and

Increase awareness, interest and lifelong learning opportunities for our young and older community members in their natural environment, free of physical and financial obstacles.

Visitors are always welcome to enjoy our school forest with access right behind the high school. Winter months are great for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Our forest is available to the public on weekends and after school hours.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.