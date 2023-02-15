Community Education Corner: Moose Lake gets back on track

MOOSE LAKE — We’re finally offering more classes and even filling some of them up!

The community has responded to the handful of classes we’re offering and have requested a variety of new classes to explore. Our Homemade Ravioli class is full for the second time this year, but, we still have openings in:



Shop Class 101-Make A Leaning Shelf

Retirement Strategies

Kombucha, Kimchi, Pickles, Relishes & More!

Aroma Slow Flow Yoga

Dance For Fitness & Fun

Check out even more community education classes on the Moose Lake School website!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.