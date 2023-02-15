99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Community Education Corner: Moose Lake gets back on track

"The community has responded to the handful of classes we’re offering and have requested a variety of new classes to explore," writes Vicki Radzak.

Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Moose Lake Community School
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
February 15, 2023 07:00 AM
MOOSE LAKE — We’re finally offering more classes and even filling some of them up!

The community has responded to the handful of classes we’re offering and have requested a variety of new classes to explore. Our Homemade Ravioli class is full for the second time this year, but, we still have openings in:

  • Shop Class 101-Make A Leaning Shelf
  • Retirement Strategies
  • Kombucha, Kimchi, Pickles, Relishes & More!
  • Aroma Slow Flow Yoga
  • Dance For Fitness & Fun

Check out even more community education classes on the Moose Lake School website!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.

