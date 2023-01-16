STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
Opinion
Community Education Corner: Get crafty with ceramics, glue guns, board painting

There are also three Cricut 101 classes scheduled.

Bomber Club staff Katlyn Buell, Jenn Wright and Roxy Olsen-Hurst work hard to keep the snowshoe trail packed down and cleared. Community members can snowshoe the main trail and any of the side trails as well. For more info on Nature Center trails, check out Barnum Community Education on Instagram and Facebook.
By Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
January 16, 2023
BARNUM — Happy New Year from all of us at Barnum Community Education! This year I challenge you to take a Community Education class and try something new, learn a new skill or attend an event you wouldn’t have attended before. This time around, I’m highlighting our upcoming crafting classes.

Girls with Glue Guns

Come once a month to make a new craft taught by volunteer guest instructors! Or, bring your crafts and come hang out. The Keurig will be on, bring dinner, order a pizza and make it a fun night out crafting, laughing and making new friends. Class is Feb. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Join guest instructor Jodi Schatz as she teaches us how to make a Valentine gnome. Bring the following materials for the gnome: two 4-inch paper mache cones (or Styrofoam); wool, craft fur or quality fur; three sheets of felt; two noses (bead, clay or a pom pom), scissors.

Board Painting with Sheila

Come make a one-of-a-kind board painting in a few hours. Personalize your board with your last name, a holiday or a favorite quote. After online registration, Sheila will contact you to request the board size, stain color and design/quote. She has 18-by-12-inch or 24-by-6-inch pine boards, 18-inch round boards ($5 more), nine stains and unlimited designs and quotes to choose from. You must register and pay online before designing your board. Her next class is Feb. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Ed office at the Barnum High School. Cost is $40 or $45 for a round board.

Cricut 101

We have three Cricut 101 classes coming up: Paper Crafts on Jan. 26, Adhesive Vinyl on Feb. 23 and Heat Transfer Vinyl on March 23. Each class is $25 and starts at 5:30 p.m. Bring your Cricut machine, smartphone, laptop or device with Design Space on it and instructor Kelly Bonitz will walk you through using your machine. More details on each class are available online.

Ceramics with Syd

This class consists of a two-hour session where students will be able to learn how to apply glaze to a pre-made piece to create any patterns or designs and get the desired effect. Wear clothing that can get messy and pull back long hair. The piece is then put in a final firing and we will be in contact when the pieces are finished. Ceramics options include ring dish, planter bowl or paint cup. Attend one session or all six:

  • Session 1: March 3, 6-8 p.m.
  • Session 2: March 4, 2-4 p.m.
  • Session 3: March 5, 2-4 p.m.
  • Session 4: March 10, 6-8 p.m.
  • Session 5: March 11, 2-4 p.m.
  • Session 6: March 12, 2-4 p.m.

Classes are being held at Our New Adventures, 732 N. Arrowhead Lane, Moose Lake. It is recommended that participants are at least 10 years old. Elementary students must be accompanied by a paid, participating adult. Cost is $36 per session for one piece. A second piece can be glazed for an additional $10.
To get more information or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.

