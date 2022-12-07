Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Community Education Corner: Barnum thespians ready for holiday play

"Join us at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 or at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for our annual holiday play!" writes Roxy Olsen-Hurst.

The cast and crew of "The Final Carol," which will be performed by Barnum High School students Dec. 9-10, 2022.
The cast and crew of "The Final Carol," which will be performed by Barnum High School students Dec. 9-10.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst
By Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
December 07, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BARNUM — “Christmas isn’t about candy canes, or lights all aglow, it’s the hearts that we touch, and the care that we show.” — Unknown.

Our next Public Reporter comes out on Dec. 16 with all our new classes and events for January through May 2023. Watch your mailboxes or check out our issue online at https://isd91.org/community-education/ .

Holiday play performances

Join us at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 or at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for our annual holiday play! The elementary students will be performing “The Great North Pole Bake Off” by Lavinia Roberts and the high school students are performing, “The Final Carol” by Brent Holland. Both productions are directed by Heather Carlson. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, and $2 for students in grades K-12.

The cast and crew of "The Great North Pole Bake Off," which has shows Dec. 9-10.
The cast and crew of "The Great North Pole Bake Off," which has shows Dec. 9-10.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Saturday is our free Santa matinee for kids ages 0-12. Santa will arrive after the play for kids to visit and get their photo taken! A huge thank you to our Community Ed AGE to age, the Heather Carlson Family, Barnum PTO and the Blessing Bag for sponsoring our holiday play this year!

New sled sheds

Thank you to Minardi Lumber and Cory Denzer for donating and building our new sled sheds! They are located at the Barnum High School and the Barnum Elementary School by the sledding hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

image (2).png
One of the new sled sheds donated to Barnum Community Education by Minardi Lumber and Cory Denzer.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Borrow a sled, have fun and return when finished! If you have old used sleds, we’d love to take them off your hands! Just drop them off in one of the two sled shed locations!

To get more information or to register, please contact Barnum Community Education by phone at 218-389-0108, by email at rolsen@isd91.org , or online at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com/

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.

Related Topics: BARNUMBARNUM SCHOOLS
What to read next
Reflections Keepsake
Community
Reflections: a memorial keepsake of lives lived
In January, we will be publishing a special page titled “Reflections” in the Cloquet Pine Journal.
December 16, 2022 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Community
Community Calendar: Christmas Lunch with Santa, Skate with Santa and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 15, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports