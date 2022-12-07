Community Education Corner: Barnum thespians ready for holiday play

BARNUM — “Christmas isn’t about candy canes, or lights all aglow, it’s the hearts that we touch, and the care that we show.” — Unknown.

Our next Public Reporter comes out on Dec. 16 with all our new classes and events for January through May 2023. Watch your mailboxes or check out our issue online at https://isd91.org/community-education/ .

Holiday play performances

Join us at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 or at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for our annual holiday play! The elementary students will be performing “The Great North Pole Bake Off” by Lavinia Roberts and the high school students are performing, “The Final Carol” by Brent Holland. Both productions are directed by Heather Carlson. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, and $2 for students in grades K-12.

The cast and crew of "The Great North Pole Bake Off," which has shows Dec. 9-10. Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Saturday is our free Santa matinee for kids ages 0-12. Santa will arrive after the play for kids to visit and get their photo taken! A huge thank you to our Community Ed AGE to age, the Heather Carlson Family, Barnum PTO and the Blessing Bag for sponsoring our holiday play this year!

New sled sheds

Thank you to Minardi Lumber and Cory Denzer for donating and building our new sled sheds! They are located at the Barnum High School and the Barnum Elementary School by the sledding hills.

One of the new sled sheds donated to Barnum Community Education by Minardi Lumber and Cory Denzer. Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Borrow a sled, have fun and return when finished! If you have old used sleds, we’d love to take them off your hands! Just drop them off in one of the two sled shed locations!

To get more information or to register, please contact Barnum Community Education by phone at 218-389-0108, by email at rolsen@isd91.org , or online at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com/

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.