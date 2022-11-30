Community Calendar: Santa's Home for the Holidays and more

Thursday, Dec. 1

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Santa's Home for the Holidays, 4 p.m. The annual celebration kicks off with Storytime with Santa at the Cloquet Public Library and evening shopping in Cloquet's West End from 4-6 p.m. A chili feed sponsored by the Cloquet Police Department will run from 4:30-7 p.m. at Our Redeemer Church.

Cromwell Area Community Club Annual Meeting, 5 p.m., Cromwell Park Pavilion. New members are always welcome. The cost to join is $10 per person for the year. Community members are invited to attend and learn more what the organization is about. Those who can't make the meeting can send their dues to CACC, P.O. Box 190, Cromwell, MN 55726. Donations of any amount are always welcome.

Friday, Dec. 2

Santa's Home for the Holidays, 4:30 p.m. Community members can get their photos taken with Santa and enjoy a spaghetti dinner at Queen of Peace Catholic Church from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

A Touch of Scandinavia Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, 204 5th St., Carlton. The Women of Bethesda Lutheran church host the annual Christmas bazaar. The event will feature crispy rosettes; lefse (packaged or hot and ready to eat); Christmas cookies and candy; baked and canned goods; a craft table; next to new items; a silent auction; Sloppy Joe's, stew and bars; rice pudding and tomato basil soup.

Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet. Breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m., with lunch to follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will also include a quilt sale, preserves, a bake sale, a candy table, plants, holiday items and krumkake and lefse demonstration.

Churchill Holiday Expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Churchill Elementary School. Admission is $5 per person. Vendors and crafters will be on hand. Bearaboo Coffee Escape will have refreshments and goodies available for purchase, as well.

Wood City Motors - Santa's Home for the Holidays celebration, 1-4 p.m. Wood City Motors will host magic shows and Christmas cookie decorating during the annual event.

Cloquet American Legion Post 262 and Auxiliary Home for the Holidays Celebration, 3-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Cloquet American Legion Post 262 and Auxiliary will host a silent auction. Coneys and homemade baked goods will be for sale.

Cloquet Area Fire District s'mores, bonfires and more, 4-5 p.m., 508 Cloquet Avenue. The CAFD will have bonfires available for people to roast s'mores. Hot chocolate will also be available.

Santa's Home for the Holidays parade and fireworks, 5 p.m. The parade begins at 5 p.m. and will run down Cloquet Avenue from 18th Street to 8th Street. Fireworks over downtown will begin right after the parade.

Wrenshall Fire & Rescue Annual Bingo, 7 p.m., Wrenshall School. Join Wrenshall Fire & Rescue for a family-friendly night of Bingo with prizes and raffles. Concessions will be provided. The cost is $5 per Bingo board for games 1-29. Game 30 will be a blackout game, and the cost is $1 per board.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Christmas Auction and Potluck, 4 p.m., St. Francis Catholic Church, Carlton. Join us for an evening of good food and fun. Bid on household goods, baked goods, food, craft items, white elephant — a little bit of everything! There will also be a silent auction. All proceeds go to St. Francis Ladies Guild charitable works.

Monday, Dec. 5

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. The library's teen librarian will read aloud chapters from a current book. Snacks are provided.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Come Paint with Us, 6-8:30 p.m., South Terrace Elementary, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. Carlton Community Education is partnering with Nanas Paint Nook for a night of painting. Participants will have the choice of three different sled designs. The sleds are 18 inches and will be pre-sketched. The cost is $45 and includes all supplies. Advance registration is required. Search for “Come Paint with Us - Hosted by Carlton Community Ed” on Facebook for the link to register or for more information.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Meeting for Cloquet businesses on Minnesota Highway 33 design, noon, Cloquet City Hall, 101 14th St. Cloquet Community Development will host an open lunch from noon to 1 p.m. for business owners to learn more about the Minnesota Highway 33 project, provide feedback and ask questions. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch. Light refreshments will be provided.

Diabetes Prevention Program Information Class, 3 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, Cloquet. One in three adults is at risk for Type 2 diabetes and because of this, Community Memorial Hospital will begin a diabetes prevention program in 2023 to help individuals avoid or lower their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The program will begin on Jan. 4, 2023 and run through Dec. 23, 2023. An informational class will be held on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in the diabetes classroom at CMH. For more information or to register, contact Mary Kay Marciniak at 218-878-7661 or mmarciniak@cmhmn.org .

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Campus Visit Day, 5-7 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Thursday, Dec. 8

Ping Pong & Air Hockey for Teens, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

CPL Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, Dec. 9

Ping Pong and Air Hockey for Teens, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Holiday Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. The FDLTCC Human Services Club hosts the 2022 Holiday Celebration. The event will include food, games, drawings and more. Each child present will receive a gift from Santa. Prizes include toys, hotel stays, gift cards and more.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Annual Christmas Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wright.

Arts and Crafts Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. Artists, elders, bakers and craft makers will be on hand selling their wares.

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, Dec. 12

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. The library's teen librarian will read aloud chapters from a current book. Snacks are provided.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Cromwell Young Old Timers Christmas Dinner, noon, Cromwell Pavilion. The YOT Christmas Dinner will feature a special program by Don and Candy. Current and new Young Old Timers are welcome to come. Memberships can be renewed during the event. Dues are $5 per year.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Christmas Caroling with Esko Madrigals Choir, 5-6:15 p.m., Mike’s Cafe & Pizzeria, 3 E. Hwy 61, Esko. The Esko Madrigals Choir will sing Christmas carols at Mike’s. Cookies and eggnog will be served.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Open Craft Night, 5-9 p.m., South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. Carlton Community Education provides the space, tables and chairs – attendees should bring their latest craft project. Registration is not required, but people are encouraged to call 218-384-4225 x213 or email drose@carlton.k12.mn.us to confirm in case of changes.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Financial Class – Retirement strategies, accumulation, 6:30 p.m., Barnum High School Community Education Office, 3675 Carlton County Road 140, Barnum. The free workshop will cover investing concepts, tax planning considerations, market volatility and more. Todd Rengo of Greenstone Financial Group will lead the session. The deadline to register is Dec. 7. Register online at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com/ . Contact Roxy Olsen-Hurst at 218-389-0108 or rolsen@isd91.org with questions.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Skate with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, 90 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Carlton Youth Hockey invites families to bring their children to the Four Seasons Sports Complex to decorate cookies and skate with Santa. Children must have some kind of helmet for on-ice safety. No hockey sticks or pucks will be on the ice during the event. Kids will receive a gift bag. The cost is $5 per child.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 1-2 p.m. Community Memorial Hospital/Raiter Family Clinic host the free group for new moms regardless of where their baby was delivered. The group meets virtually and offers a safe place to discuss all postpartum issues. It is facilitated by Dr. Natalie Krier. For more information, contact Brenda at 218-499-6702 or bgraden@cmhmn.org.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .