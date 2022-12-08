Community Calendar: FDLTCC Holiday Celebration, Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale and more

Friday, Dec. 9

Ping Pong and Air Hockey for Teens, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Holiday Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. The FDLTCC Human Services Club hosts the 2022 Holiday Celebration. The event will include food, games, drawings and more. Each child present will receive a gift from Santa. Prizes include toys, hotel stays, gift cards and more.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Annual Christmas Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wright.

Santa visits Cromwell, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cromwell City Hall. Santa will make an appearance with goodies and toys for children. Community members are invited to stop in and take their photos with Santa. The event is sponsored by the Cromwell Area Community Club.

Arts and Crafts Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. Artists, elders, bakers and craft makers will be on hand selling their wares.

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Fairhaven Farm Winter Market, 1-5 p.m., 5818 Munger Shaw Road, Saginaw. Members of the public are invited to attend Fairhaven Farm's Winter Market. The barn loft will feature handmade wreaths, trees and other holiday decor alongside goods from other local farmers and artisans. The outdoor, open house style event will allow people to come and go, enjoy a snowshoe around the farm or cozy up the bonfire to sit hot cocoa or cider. Those interested in making their own wreaths from 2-4 p.m. can register ahead of time at www.fairhaven.farm/ or simply drop in during that time. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring their snow boots.

Monday, Dec. 12

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. The library's teen librarian will read aloud chapters from a current book. Snacks are provided.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Cromwell Young Old Timers Christmas Dinner, noon, Cromwell Pavilion. The YOT Christmas Dinner will feature a special program by Don and Candy. Current and new Young Old Timers are welcome to come. Memberships can be renewed during the event. Dues are $5 per year.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, formerly the Retired Men's Group, welcome men and women age 55 and older to their luncheon meeting. The social hour begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. The menu includes creamy Italian chicken for $15. The guest speaker will be Sue Butkiewicz of the Cloquet Salvation Army. She will be speaking about the community social safety net. Members of the public are welcome.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Christmas Caroling with Esko Madrigals Choir, 5-6:15 p.m., Mike’s Cafe & Pizzeria, 3 E. Hwy 61, Esko. The Esko Madrigals Choir will sing Christmas carols at Mike’s. Cookies and eggnog will be served.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Christmas Potluck, noon, Barnum Area Community Center, 3753 Front St. Attendees are invited to bring their favorite dish to share and a wrapped white elephant gift; and enjoy conversation and laughter.

Open Craft Night, 5-9 p.m., South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. Carlton Community Education provides the space, tables and chairs – attendees should bring their latest craft project. Registration is not required, but people are encouraged to call 218-384-4225 x213 or email drose@carlton.k12.mn.us to confirm in case of changes.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Financial Class – Retirement strategies, accumulation, 6:30 p.m., Barnum High School Community Education Office, 3675 Carlton County Road 140, Barnum. The free workshop will cover investing concepts, tax planning considerations, market volatility and more. Todd Rengo of Greenstone Financial Group will lead the session. The deadline to register is Dec. 7. Register online at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com/ . Contact Roxy Olsen-Hurst at 218-389-0108 or rolsen@isd91.org with questions.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Christmas Lunch with Santa, noon to 2 p.m., Carlton VFW, 124 Chestnut Ave. The Carlton VFW Post and Auxiliary host a Christmas Lunch with Santa.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Skate with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, 90 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Carlton Youth Hockey invites families to bring their children to the Four Seasons Sports Complex to decorate cookies and skate with Santa. Children must have some kind of helmet for on-ice safety. No hockey sticks or pucks will be on the ice during the event. Kids will receive a gift bag. The cost is $5 per child.

Monday, Dec. 19

Story Book Walk, Barnum High School Nature Center. Barnum Community Education will host a story book walk from Dec. 19-Jan. 2 featuring the book “Elf on the Shelf” by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell. The free activity is available for people of all ages. Attendees are invited to grab their mud boots, wagons, snowshoes or boots and their whole family to enjoy the story books. The trail will be packed down for snowshoeing and walking this winter.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. The library's teen librarian will read aloud chapters from a current book. Snacks are provided.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Thursday, Dec. 22

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library Conference Room.

Family Movie Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 1-2 p.m. Community Memorial Hospital/Raiter Family Clinic host the free group for new moms regardless of where their baby was delivered. The group meets virtually and offers a safe place to discuss all postpartum issues. It is facilitated by Dr. Natalie Krier. For more information, contact Brenda at 218-499-6702 or bgraden@cmhmn.org.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .