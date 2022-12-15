Community Calendar: Christmas Lunch with Santa, Skate with Santa and more

Saturday, Dec. 17

Christmas Lunch with Santa, noon to 2 p.m., Carlton VFW, 124 Chestnut Ave. The Carlton VFW Post and Auxiliary host a Christmas Lunch with Santa.

Fairhaven Farm Winter Market, 1-5 p.m., 5818 Munger Shaw Road, Saginaw. Members of the public are invited to attend Fairhaven Farm's Winter Market. The barn loft will feature handmade wreaths, trees and other holiday decor alongside goods from other local farmers and artisans. The outdoor, open house style event will allow people to come and go, enjoy a snowshoe around the farm or cozy up the bonfire to sit hot cocoa or cider. Those interested in making their own wreaths from 2-4 p.m. can register ahead of time at www.fairhaven.farm/ or simply drop in during that time. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring their snow boots.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Skate with Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, 90 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Carlton Youth Hockey invites families to bring their children to the Four Seasons Sports Complex to decorate cookies and skate with Santa. Children must have some kind of helmet for on-ice safety. No hockey sticks or pucks will be on the ice during the event. Kids will receive a gift bag. The cost is $5 per child.

County Seat Theater auditions, Encore! Performing Ats Center. Auditions for "Charlotte's Web" will be held at 4 p.m., followed by auditions for "Tracks" at 6 p.m. Audition packets for the productions are available at countyseattheater.com/auditions-education/. Call 218-451-0715 or email countyseatgm@aol.com for more information.

Monday, Dec. 19

Story Book Walk, Barnum High School Nature Center. Barnum Community Education will host a story book walk from Dec. 19-Jan. 2 featuring the book “Elf on the Shelf” by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell. The free activity is available for people of all ages. Attendees are invited to grab their mud boots, wagons, snowshoes or boots and their whole family to enjoy the story books. The trail will be packed down for snowshoeing and walking this winter.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. The library's teen librarian will read aloud chapters from a current book. Snacks are provided.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Thursday, Dec. 22

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library Conference Room.

Family Movie Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 1-2 p.m. Community Memorial Hospital/Raiter Family Clinic host the free group for new moms regardless of where their baby was delivered. The group meets virtually and offers a safe place to discuss all postpartum issues. It is facilitated by Dr. Natalie Krier. For more information, contact Brenda at 218-499-6702 or bgraden@cmhmn.org.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .