Business

New business moves into historic building on Cloquet Avenue

Shop on the Corner will feature local art, crafts and antiques starting Saturday, July 1. Owner Pamela Hubbard said she will also be open for business on the Fourth of July.

Woman poses in her retail store
Cloquet resident Pamela Hubbard is the owner and operator of Shop on the Corner.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — Cloquet resident Pamela Hubbard is fulfilling her dream of starting an arts, crafts and antiques shop in a building that she describes as “an antique itself.”

Hubbard is set to open Shop on the Corner at 612 Cloquet Ave. on Saturday, July 1 and will be open for business throughout the weekend and during the Fourth of July festivities. Going forward, the shop will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A view of a new shop's floor
Shop owner Pamela Hubbard said that vendors are still setting up their booths for the Saturday, July 1, opening and that more will be coming in throughout opening week.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Hubbard said Shop on the Corner will feature about 45 different vendors from Cloquet and the surrounding areas selling antiques, furniture, photography, paintings, sewing and crochet crafts; essential oil soaps and creams; vintage toys; leather works; 3D prints; jewelry and more.

Hubbard will also dedicate space in the shop to art classes; she said anyone who is interested in hosting can rent the space to offer a class.

“There’s really no art community. I mean, there’s a lot of people doing stuff, but the only time they get together is at a craft show, and then they don’t get to mix and mingle and talk and share; I really want the art community to grow and mingle,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard has organized craft shows at the Cloquet Armory and Pine Tree Plaza for the last five years, but has dreamed of having a brick and mortar shop for a long time.

Banner for a new shop
Shop on the Corner will open on Saturday, July 1.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

“My mission has always been to support the local artist community … I’m hoping that the community will help support the vendors and come in and shop here because that’s what it’s all about,” said Hubbard.

The building has housed many different businesses prior to Shop on the Corner.

Remnants of its 98-year history can be found throughout the space: a vintage Stremel Bros. fire door, original breaker boxes from when Minnesota Power erected the building in 1925, vintage signs and wall paintings that decorated Jerio’s Pizza that closed around 1995, and most notably the English cottage mural on the back wall that was painted while antique store Annie’s Cottage occupied the building.

Gerald Manthey, who has owned the building since 1976 and founded Jerio’s Pizza, said the building has been vacant for two months since The Neighborhood Church moved to Duluth.

Manthey shared that the building “lends itself well to not only a pizza restaurant, but a craft store or antique shop.”

An English cottage mural at the back of a retail space
The back wall of Shop on the Corner features a large English cottage mural leftover from previous antique store Annie's Cottage.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Now, the building will get the chance to support Manthey’s claim with its new life as Hubbard’s Shop on the Corner.

“I want to engage people — between the classes and the vendors and how much this building has to offer … I’m so excited,” Hubbard shared.

Learn more about Shop on the Corner on Facebook and at https://www.allhandmadecraftshow.com/. You can also get in contact with Hubbard at her website, savoirfaire.rocks.

A sign in the window of a retail space announces its opening
Shop on the Corner is located on 612 Cloquet Ave. in Cloquet.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
