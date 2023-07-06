Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Junior's Backyard Grill aims to serve Cloquet

Owners Scott Holman and Theresa Halvorson got their dream rolling with a food truck that opened in June.

A man stands outside his food truck.
Scott Holman stands outside his food truck, Junior's Backyard Grill, at a hiring event hosted by Kane Transportation on Friday, June 30.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
July 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — From a hiring event at Kane Transportation to the Fourth of July festivities and their homebase at 2510 Carlton Ave., Junior’s Backyard Grill is bringing “great meals at an affordable price” to the community of Cloquet, according to its owners.

Owner and operator Scott Holman said Junior’s is “a dream that was started many years ago."

He runs the food truck along with his wife, Theresa Halvorson, who said they decided to take the plunge with a food truck to get their dream rolling.

“We just kind of finally said, ‘Let’s do it.’ COVID did stop us a few more years, and we didn’t want to get a big building and lose that, so we thought we’d just go with a food truck and here we are," Halvorson said.

Their goal is to stay local.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems that people start here and then they leave and do all these Duluth events … we’d like to just stay here,” she said.

Holman said they keep their Facebook page up-to-date with their hours and whereabouts.

The menu offers a wide variety: reubens, Cubans, friscos, chicken wings, patty melts, and Holman's personal favorite: cheesesteaks.

Two people buy food from a food truck
Two parade-goers pick up their meals from Junior's Backyard Grill on the Tuesday, July 4. The food truck was parked behind The Jack in Cloquet.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

The food truck officially opened in June, and despite not being open for a full month, Junior’s Backyard Grill has had an accelerated start.

“We’ve received lots of messages on our site that the food is really good … everyone is loving the food, and we’re loving the community support. We’re going to continue to do that and hopefully just stay local,” said Halvorson.

Holman previously served as a Cloquet police officer until 2019, when he was fired for allegations of misconduct. Holman has since filed suit against the city for violating his rights.

The Cloquet man said he did not want to get into the details of his history with the Cloquet Police Department, but said, "I have a long history of serving the community and it (the food truck) was just another way that I could continue on serving the community.”

Learn more at the Junior’s Backyard Grill Facebook page or by calling 218-428-5942.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Sports physicals, Barks and Books and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
16h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
An honor guard leads the parade
Local
Photos: Fourth of July parade rolls down Cloquet Avenue
Crowds lined the streets waiting for the parade.
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILE: Veterans Memorial Park.jpg
Local
'Movies In The Park' begins July 7
REACH will show five separate movies in Veterans Park between July 7 and September 15.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Gavel stock image
Local
Mahtowa man accused of possessing child porn
Authorities say the 21-year-old uploaded two images of child sexual abuse to Snapchat in 2022.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
082920.N.DNT.CovidEducation c12.JPG
Local
Summer concerts begin July 13 at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
The 26th annual concert series in Cloquet features five rain-or-shine shows through early August.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A group of firefighters pose for a photo in front of a yellow firefighting pickup truck.
Local
17 Minnesota DNR firefighters headed to fight Manitoba wildfires
The mutual aid request is the result of a partnership among states and provinces to share wildfire resources.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
2136677+Gavel.jpg
Local
Duluth man charged with distributing child porn
The defendant reportedly sent graphic videos to undercover state investigators.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
File: Superior National Forest campground
Local
Northeastern Minnesota authorities lift burning ban
The public is still advised to exercise great caution.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
5d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Local
West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1
Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Woman poses in her retail store
Business
New business moves into historic building on Cloquet Avenue
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Addition going up at the back of an existing restaurant
Business
Carmen's Restaurant to expand with new kitchen
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
Jun 16
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070523.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN1.jpg
Lifestyle
Satisfy your berry craving with this Homemade Blueberry Sauce
1d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
070821.N.PJ.CloquetFourthOfJuly11
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July weekend edition
6d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
baseball glove background
Prep
2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Baseball Team
9h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski