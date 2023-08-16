Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Coming soon to Cloquet: 218 Taphouse

Cold One Liquor owners Dean and Alison Crotteau plan to open 218 Taphouse in late 2023. The business will feature self-pour local taps, a bar for mixed and canned cocktails, and duckpin bowling.

Couple stands in the future taproom
Alison and Dean Crotteau stand inside the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 14. The space is undergoing a complete renovation to include a taphouse that will feature local beer and ciders, as well as duckpin lanes.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — Husband and wife Dean and Alison Crotteau have owned Cold One Liquor since 2019, and now, they’re getting ready for the next step in their journey as business partners.

The couple plans to open 218 Taphouse, which will bring 29 self-pour beer, cider, and seltzer taps, a bar for mixed and canned cocktails, and three lanes of duckpin bowling to what was previously Southgate Pizzeria off Highway 33 in Cloquet hopefully by the end of this year, Dean said.

Display of local beers and ciders stands in a liquor store
A display of local beers and ciders stands on display on Monday, Aug. 14, at Cold One Liquor in Cloquet. Cold One Liquor owners Alison and Dean Crotteau plan to feature local beers and ciders in 218 Taphouse when it opens later in 2023.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Dean described 218 Taphouse as a “one stop brewery tour” and will feature products from “all or most” of the local Duluth breweries, as well as big domestic brands on tap and canned non-alcoholic options.

The idea for 218 Taphouse started after he and Alison heard from many community members who wanted a brewery in Cloquet.

“We don't know anything about brewing beer, but we know a lot about buying beer with our liquor store background, so we thought, well, why can't we just roll all breweries into one?” Dean said.

Just like they’ve been doing with Cold One Liquor, the Crotteaus are planning on catering 218 Taphouse’s offerings to their customers.

“We’ve had fun as a small independent store being able to follow the trends and see what people are into and kinda be flexible with that, so we plan on continuing to do that,” said Alison.

She also shared that a part of their vision is to bring a “unique bar setting” that residents might only be able to get in Duluth right to Cloquet.

In addition, 218 Taphouse won’t just be for people age 21 and older.

“We’re going to try to make this as family-friendly as possible until a certain time in the evening … in an effort to get hockey families from the arena next door here in between games, high school kids. We want them to utilize this duckpin bowling as well,” Dean said.

The taphouse will also be equipped with an audio system for their TouchTunes juke box and TV, and will also come with a microphone, something the Crotteaus are hoping to use sooner rather than later for community events, like trivia nights.

Woman points out features of a space
Alison Crotteau explains the future layout of the taphouse on Monday, Aug. 14.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The duo emphasized that 218 Taphouse will be a unique spot that will cater to all of their customers.

“We, as much as anyone else, want a new spot and a little variety," Alison said. "We want to take feedback from what people want and kind of make it for everyone.”

The Crotteaus are anticipating to start hiring for 218 Taphouse soon, and said they would be making announcements on the 218 Taphouse Facebook page.

Couple review blueprints
From left, Alison and Dean Crotteau review blueprints on Monday, Aug. 14, for the new taphouse going into the former Southgate Pizzeria. The new business, called 218 Taphouse, will open later this year.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Jouranl
Building mug
The former Southgate Pizzeria building, 918 Minnesota Highway 33 in Cloquet, will become 218 Taphouse later in 2023.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
