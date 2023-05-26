99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations Candace Feiro, the new owner of “Dead On Arms” in Duluth, from Steve Bragg & James Hammer Business Brokers.

646bcca868ae0a54f1e484aa.jpg
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:04 AM

Dead On Arms is a firearm training facility, indoor shooting  range, retail store, and full-service gunsmith shop.

Candi plans to capitalize on the female community with  women’s only classes, events, and training opportunities.

She is currently looking to add another full-time gunsmith to  her staff to build on the creative side of gunsmithing and   customizing firearms and other metal goods.

Modulist Image