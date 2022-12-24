ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
A total of 11 area players represent five Carlton County teams on the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team.
Perich recorded a team-high 76 tackles along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries for the Eskomos.
Much of the county has experienced power outages Friday and Saturday as the region is hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions are expected to improve going into Christmas Day.
News, sports, opinion, and more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
As Minnesota winters grow significantly warmer due to climate change, they are also getting snowier. But just because we’re getting big snowfalls doesn’t mean it’s staying on the ground.
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gisela Castro Medina, 20, pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to two federal charges at a change of plea hearing before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in Minneapolis.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I would argue that this year’s elections demonstrated that most Americans still hew to those traditional beliefs — and they’ll be watching what happens in Washington and their state capitals with great interest," writes Lee Hamilton.
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
ADVERTISEMENT