Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow warbler.
Northland Outdoors
Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
high school football game
Prep
Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team
A total of 11 area players represent five Carlton County teams on the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
football player posing for photo
Prep
Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender
Perich recorded a team-high 76 tackles along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries for the Eskomos.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Blizzard walk
Local
Cook County hit hard by blizzard conditions
Much of the county has experienced power outages Friday and Saturday as the region is hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions are expected to improve going into Christmas Day.
December 24, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Latest Headlines
News, sports, opinion, and more

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

ADVERTISEMENT

StormTracker Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
A few snow showers possible for your Christmas Day
December 24, 2022 11:22 AM
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy and frigid again Saturday
Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
More top news
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
Sticha Tim
Business
Forum Communications Co. names Tim Sticha chief financial officer
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
5034f4-20221222-snow-cleanup-hovland5-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
As Minnesota winters grow significantly warmer due to climate change, they are also getting snowier. But just because we’re getting big snowfalls doesn’t mean it’s staying on the ground.
December 22, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

ADVERTISEMENT

OBITUARIES
63a222ba2509e37ff7a22a4f.jpg
Anne - Rochelle Roe
December 20, 2022 03:14 PM
Richard “Rick” Yeazle
December 16, 2022 03:14 PM
639377314dd82d64de0fab37.jpg
Jeanette Kathryn Worgren
December 09, 2022 12:04 PM
639221d52dd514752ad0a223.jpg
Jeanette Kathryn Worgren
December 08, 2022 11:49 AM
Beth Terp
December 05, 2022 02:44 PM
638a4e934dd82d64de0690cf.jpg
Kevin L. Locke
December 02, 2022 01:18 PM
Today's Poll

Learn about these polls here.

Crime and Courts
Courts logo image fsa.jpg
Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
Gisela Castro Medina, 20, pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to two federal charges at a change of plea hearing before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in Minneapolis.
police
FBI: Minnesota man prepared for ‘violent exchange’ with police, stated he’s ‘pro mass shooting’
Matters of Record for Dec. 16, 2022
Trial set for Minnesota GOP donor accused of sex trafficking; co-defendant to change plea Monday
Business
Sunshine Foods
  1. What's the future of food and agriculture? A Purdue University economist shares his thoughts
  2. 3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
  3. Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Education
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
2022-23 Moose Lake High School Trimester 1 Honor Roll
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall School Board certifies 1.58% tax levy increase
December 21, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School Quarter 1 Honor Roll
December 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlton High School Winter.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Try something new in Carlton
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Get Local
Sports
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) takes off with the ball but is caught from behind by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) on Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants at Vikings: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge
The game could be a playoff preview
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) on Dec. 23, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston pulls away from Timberwolves in 4th quarter
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team
P.J. Fleck spoke for 45 minutes straight on Gophers’ recruiting class. Here are some highlights
Northland Outdoors
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
white garland-like snow wrapped around tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Snow garland decorates deciduous trees
December 23, 2022 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Government and Politics
Lee H. Hamilton
Hamilton column: What the elections tell us
"I would argue that this year’s elections demonstrated that most Americans still hew to those traditional beliefs — and they’ll be watching what happens in Washington and their state capitals with great interest," writes Lee Hamilton.
Cloquet Area Fire District headquarters
Cloquet Area Fire District Board certifies 15.7% levy increase for 2023
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Health
hands-g271dc1073_1920.jpg
  1. Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help
  2. Want to reduce holiday stress and get a few laughs? Try making lefse
  3. 3 ways holiday traditions may help you handle the holiday blues
Carlton County
  1. New nonprofit aims to connect Esko community
  2. Carlton County Board declares state of emergency
  3. Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A blizzard, truth in taxation, a hockey shakeup and more
Esko
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Community Calendar: Christmas Lunch with Santa, Skate with Santa and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
Esko Public Schools
Esko School Board certifies tax levy with 5% increase
Appointment process for vacant seat starts over in Thomson Township
Community Calendar: FDLTCC Holiday Celebration, Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale and more
The Vault
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
121022.F.FF.starvationdoc-mug.jpg
The Vault
'Hazzard-ous' healer: How this Minnesota woman's deadly fasting methods finally caught up with her
December 20, 2022 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
121422.F.FF.TRINITYTIMECAPSULE_1
The Vault
Minnesota church solves the mystery of an unusual box hidden in its walls
December 15, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
I94 CRASH_binary_6760004.jpg
The Vault
4 worst winter car pile-ups in recent Minnesota history
December 14, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigenous Communities
091922mprwildrice1.jpg
  1. A fall tradition: Bringing in the wild rice harvest
  2. Recovery program connects Indigenous participants with their roots
  3. Minnesota children's book brings Seven Grandfather Teachings to life
Events & Attractions
IMG_7902.jpg
  1. Holiday Celebration returns to FDLTCC
  2. Photos: Getting festive at Carlton's Historic Scott House
  3. Photos: 2022 Santa's Home for the Holidays parade
Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
  1. Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
  2. Finding Faith: A celebration of peace
  3. Search for dry curd cottage cheese leads to farmer-owned Westby Cooperative Dairy
Podcasts
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
  1. Duluth News Tribune Minute
  2. The Health Variant
  3. The Vault
  4. The Rink Live
  5. Plain Talk With Rob Port
Special Sections
The-Woman-Today-cover.png
The Woman Today
cloquet happening 2021 cover.jpg
Cloquet Happenings
pinejournal_logo_squared.png
Minnesota
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM