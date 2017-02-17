Wilderness edge closer to top
The Minnesota Wilderness are ramping up for another series against the No. 1 team in the Central Division, the Minot Minotauros. The Wilderness are edging closer to that top spot, only six points away after this weekend and a game still in hand. Coming off the weekend 1-1 on the road, The Wilderness beat Bismarck 6-3 on Friday night and lost to Minot 2-0 on Saturday night. The Wilderness still play Minot four more times this season.
The MN Wilderness host the Minot Minotauros once again Friday and Saturday night at home with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop both nights. Saturday night, Bent Paddle will have samples of its great local craft beers from 6:30-9 p.m. on the mezzanine by the Tiki Stand. The Proctor Mites take on the Twig Mites in between the first and second period.
Discounted tickets for this weekend's games are available at these ticket outlet sponsors: B&B Market, Super One Liquor, The Jack, and The Warming House. Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights.