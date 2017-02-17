Wilderness edge closer to top

The MN Wilderness host the Minot Minotauros once again Friday and Saturday night at home with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop both nights. Saturday night, Bent Paddle will have samples of its great local craft beers from 6:30-9 p.m. on the mezzanine by the Tiki Stand. The Proctor Mites take on the Twig Mites in between the first and second period.

Discounted tickets for this weekend's games are available at these ticket outlet sponsors: B&B Market, Super One Liquor, The Jack, and The Warming House. Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights.