Wilderness ranked No. 2

The Wilderness, who have not won a regular season division title since joining the NAHL, are eight points behind division-leading Minot Minotauros with 24 games remaining in the regular season. The Wilderness go head to head with Minot seven more times before the regular season concludes. The Wilderness have won one division playoff championship in 2015, the same year they won the Robertson Cup championship.

Of the 24 remaining regular season games, the Wilderness will play 15 at home in Cloquet’s Northwood Credit Union Arena.

This weekend, the Wilderness will travel to Austin Friday, Jan. 20, then return home Saturday, Jan 21, to play the Austin Bruins again. The Bruins are currently ranked fourth in the Central division, and are four points behind the Wilderness.

Head coach Tim Madsen is optimistic about the remaining schedule.

“Our team has been challenged with adversity all season long, nothing has come easy,” Madsen said. “This is going to make us a stronger team down the stretch. To be able to get three out of four points, on the road, against one of the hottest teams in the league last weekend tells me that our players are mentally ready to compete for home ice, and the division title.”

Discounted tickets for Saturday’s game are available at the following ticket outlet sponsors: B&B Market, Super One Liquor, The Jack, and The Warming House. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game Saturday against the Austin Bruins.