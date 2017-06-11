Cloquet's Kelley sets three records

Kelley won the 100 meters in 12.28 seconds and raced to victory in the 200 in 25.10 and then won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet and anchored the 1,600 relay to victory.

Despite her heroics, Cloquet was sixth in the girls team standings, far behind winner Forest Lake.

Kelley set two girls meet records on the first day of the Section 7AA track and field championships Wednesday, May 31, at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Kelley finished her qualifying heat in the 100 meters in 12.28 seconds, bettering the mark of 12.34 set by Cloquet's Jes Vork in 2007. Kelley then won the long jump in 19 feet, nearly a half foot better than the previous record of 18-6.25 by Cambridge-Isanti's Jenny Aronson in 2005 and seven inches better than the top mark on raceberryjam.com's state honor roll this spring.

Kelley also was the top qualifier in the 200 in 25.57.

In the boys meet, Cloquet's Conner Denman won the 800 by nearly a second in 1:56.87, and Cloquet senior Evan Erickson won the discus (164-10).