Maijala races to a close second at state

"Anja skied well and when she is healthy, in my opinion, she is the best skier in the state," said CEC coach Glen Sorenson. "Erin (Bianco) of Ely, who won the race, is a great skier, but Anja had to get past the mental aspect of having to race with a bad shoulder which you need in the classic technique."

While Maijala raced to a second place finish, Cloquet's Aiden Ripp — just a sophomore on the CEC boys team — made an impressive state debut with an 11th place finish. CEC's other state entrant Erika Fox finished 31st in the girls division. Carlton's Fox and Cloquet's Maijala are both seniors.

"I was proud of all three of our racers," Sorenson said. "Aiden had a great skate portion of the race and you could tell he was just having a real good day. I know Erika didn't have the kind of day she would have wanted, but she has been a great skier for us and it just wasn't her day and sometimes that is how it goes."

The Nordic meet featured two separate races: the first was a freestyle skate race, then the classic ski race took place later in the day. After the first race in the morning, Maijala had a four-second lead on Bianco, but Maijala is still trying to return to full form after injuring her shoulder twice in the past six months, both times dislocating the shoulder. In the classic portion of the race the use of the upper body and shoulders is a major part of providing momentum and that put Maijala at a distinct disadvantage entering stage two of the pursuit meet.

"My senior year has been a year of injuries," explained Maijala. "I initially injured myself in August when I was roller skiing and during that accident I dislocated my shoulder and sprained my ankle. I then had to take time off of running and roller skiing, and focused on strengthening my ankle for cross country running season and focused less on my shoulder."

Unfortunately for Maijala, who finished third at state a year ago, she dislocated her shoulder again in January while racing at the U.S. Nationals in Utah and trying to earn a spot to represent the U.S. on a U-18 trip in Norway.

"The biggest thing is Anja had to get her mojo back after her injury," Coach Sorenson said. "She had to get her confidence about the downhills in the classic race to have any chance and she did a nice job of going for it."

Prior to her injuries Maijala was considered one of the favorites to win the state meet but the injury caused concern that she would physically not be able to push herself through the pain enough to have a chance to even enter the top 10.

"Four of the top 10 skiers in the state are from Section 7 on the girls side," Sorenson said. "In order to have any chance, Anja had to win the skate and attack the downhills in the classic race and she nearly won despite a painful injury."

Maijala watched her teammate Ripp race to a strong sixth place run in the freestyle boys morning race and that gave her some confidence for the freestyle portion of the girls race.

"After seeing how Aiden did, I knew that my skies would be fast, and that if I focused on good technique, listened to [assistant] coach Ben Croft about keeping quick tempo up the hills and pushing hard over the downhills that I could do well," she said.

Entering the classic portion of the race, Maijala had to overcome the mental aspect of knowing she was going to have to live through a lot of pain to have any chance to stay near the leaders.

"I was really worried about the classic race. I was almost already mentally defeated because I knew I could power through with my legs and do well in the skate race, but I thought no matter how well I did in the skate race I would lose ground in the afternoon," explained Maijala. "When I hadn't got passed by a bunch of people at the top of the hill half way through the classic race, I was surprised."

That mental toughness allowed Maijala — who revealed to the Pine Journal she thought she would struggle to make the top 25 — to take second place and surprise a lot of other top state skiers. Maijala finished the combined race only 6.7 seconds behind Bianco.

"She got the mojo back in the downhill portions and she pushed through that mental pain," Sorenson said. "I was so proud of all three of our kids who were there and the work and time they put in to accomplish these things."

As for all three of the skiers for CEC there will be racing in their future if they want to pursue that route, but for Maijala her time off was short lived. She competed last weekend — yes, just two days after the state meet — on the Junior National circuit. On Monday she found out she qualified to be on the Midwest Junior National Team for the second year in a row. In early March, Maijala will ski at the Junior Nationals in Lake Placid, New York. Later that month she will ski in Fairbanks, Alaska at the Super Tour Finals, which she qualified for prior to her injury in January.

"All of our skiers who are graduating will be missed," Sorenson said. "We have been so lucky that we have great kids and we will have a state competitor (Aiden Ripp) who they can look up to next year and say to themselves that if they work hard enough they can be in a state meet like him, Erika and Anja."