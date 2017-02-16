CEC girls hockey team falls in first round of playoffs

The Lumberjacks (8-16-2) got a second-period goal from senior forward Rose Lundquist which tied the score at 1-1, only to see a pair of goals from Sadie Peart later in the period put GRG too far ahead to catch.

The teams split 46 shots on goal in the contest, with the Lumberjacks unable to connect on five power-play chances in the game.

Senior Erin Genereau stopped 19 shots in the game in goal for CEC, with Paige Hemohill stopping 22 of 23 CEC shots.

The team's final win of the regular season was a 7-0 rout of North Shore Jan. 31 with a five-goal second period the difference in the game.

Leading scorer Kiana Bender scored twice in that game, with Ally Martin adding two more goals and Taylor Nelson a goal and two assists. Genereau played the first two periods, making 16 saves, before giving way to Elise Lund in the third period for a shared shutout.

For the season, Cloquet freshman Bender's 18 goals and 11 assists paced the team. Fellow freshman forward Nelson added 13 goals and a team-high 14 assists, with Lundquist chipping in with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points.

Genereau played all but 34 minutes of the season in goal for the team, compiling an 8-16-2 record and a 2.39 goals-against average.