All Conference Alpine Ski Selections
The Lake Superior Conference announces which athletes have been named to the 2017 Boys and Girls Alpine Skiing All Conference Teams.
For boys alpine skiing, Esko sophomore Thomas Heren was the only CEC skier to make the first team, while sophomore Colter Hendrickson and seventh grader Jack McWilliams both made the second team.
For girls alpine skiing, three girls from the CEC team made second team all conference: Senior Emma Lenarz and juniors Hailey Owens and Anna Gunelson.