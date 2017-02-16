Bianco's combined time was 32 minutes, 20 seconds. Maijala was six seconds behind her, in 32:26.7. Moening's time was 32:49.6.

Maijala had been in first place after the morning freestyle skate race today, just like she was a week ago at the section meet. Maijala finished the morning 5K skate race today in 15 minutes, 29 seconds, four seconds ahead of Bianco. Mesabi’s Anna Johnson was in third place after the morning race, with a time of 15:44. Johnson came in 10th for her combined races.

Carlton High School senior Erika Fox, the only other girl from the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton team to qualify for the state meet, was in 21st place with a time of 16:44 after the morning skate race. Fox finished the afternoon race in 18 minutes, 34.4 seconds, for a combined time of 35:18.4 and 31st place on the day.

Maijala and Fox took fifth and sixth place, respectively, at the section meet last week. Bianco took first place at sections.

Cloquet sophomore Aidan Ripp was the top boys finisher for the Northland area in today's state Nordic meet, taking 11th place behind a top 10 list of all juniors and seniors mostly from the Twin Cities metro area. The first place skier, Xavier Mansfield, had a combined time of 28 minutes, 23.2 seconds, and was only a minute and three second ahead of Ripp, whose combined time was 29 minutes, 26.9 seconds for the day.

Ripp was the only CEC boy to qualify for the state meet after taking third place at the section meet last Thursday. Ripp was in sixth place after this morning’s state 5K freestyle skate race, with a time of 14:09. He finished the afternoon 5K classic ski race in 15 minutes, 17.9 seconds.