Alpine team sends Heren to state

CEC's Thomas Heren finished in eighth place for his two runs at the Section 7 meet at Giant's Ridge Feb. 7. Eighth place was more than good enough to get the Esko sophomore to the state meet, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Giant's Ridge, as this issue of the Pine Journal went to press. This was Heren's second trip to state for the Lumberjacks. The top finisher on the CEC girls team at the section meet was Kyrra Oien, who placed 21st.