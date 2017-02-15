Alpine team sends Heren to state
CEC's Thomas Heren finished in eighth place for his two runs at the Section 7 meet at Giant's Ridge Feb. 7. Eighth place was more than good enough to get the Esko sophomore to the state meet, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Giant's Ridge, as this issue of the Pine Journal went to press. This was Heren's second trip to state for the Lumberjacks. The top finisher on the CEC girls team at the section meet was Kyrra Oien, who placed 21st.
ONLINE UPDATE: Thomas Heren place 15th at the Minnesota State High School League 2017 Alpine Slalom Championships on Feb. 15. Heren finished his first run in 39.39 and his second run in 40.78 for a combined time of 1:20.17. The winner had a combined time of 1:14.53.