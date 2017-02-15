Lumberjacks send three Nordic skiers to state

"On the girls side of the section, of the Top 10 teams in the state four of them come from Section 7," said CEC coach Glen Sorenson. "Our girls skied the best they could, but this section is just so good."

Last year's section winner was CEC's Anja Maijala and Maijala led all skiers Thursday after the freestyle skate race, but that would not hold up after the second race of the day which was the "classic" portion of the two-event race and the Cloquet senior ended up in fifth place overall.

"Anja hurt her shoulder and dislocated it last month while trying to qualify for a trip to Norway," explained Sorenson. "She just wanted to make it through the race and help her team as best she could. She is quite an amazing competitor."

The top two teams make it to the state meet, followed by the top six skiers who are not on those teams. Maijala's fifth-place finish, along with a sixth-place finish by Carlton senior Erika Fox, was just enough for both skiers to make it to the state ski meet this week.

"Erika has been a leader on this team for years and will be making her fourth trip to state," said Sorenson. "She is quite a leader and she has been a great skier for us."

Ely won the girls section event with 371 points, with Duluth East also qualifying for state as a team with 362 points at second place. Mesabi East was third, Grand Rapids took fourth and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was fifth. Erin Bianco of Ely was the top girl's skier with Anna Johnson of Mesabi East second.

The boys meet was won by Grand Rapids with 364 points. Duluth East also qualified for state with a second-place finish and 354 points. CEC had a fantastic finish with 340 points which was good for third in the 10-team field.

Grand Rapids skiers Alex Keiling and Garrett Beckrich finished in first and second, respectively, with times of 30:14.2 and 30:42.4, while CEC's Aiden Ripp took third in 30:46.2.

"I knew if Aiden skied well he could be in the top three," Sorenson said. "The two Grand Rapids kids have been there all year near the top."

The key for Ripp is he is a consistent skier in everything he does, according to Sorenson.

"He's got it all. He is super competitive, he grinds everything out and works out all the time and trains as hard as anyone," Sorenson said. "He is coachable and has great technique. I tell the younger kids to watch him if you want to learn to ski."

Cloquet senior Parker Sinkkonen also had a good day but came just two places from qualifying for state in his senior season.

"That was tough because Parker is a great kid and a great skier," said Sorenson. "This section has so much talent that you have to some luck to get to state as well. I thought [Esko junior] Tyler Northey also had a great day. I am pretty proud of all the kids and I thought everyone had a good day for us."