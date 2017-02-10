Boys, girls teams place third at alpine meet

The top Lumberjack finisher on the day was Thomas Heren who took third place overall and second in the conference, behind Tyler Winberg of Hermantown and Will Lamb of Cook County-Silver Bay.

"Thomas has been racing well and he works hard and shows good preparation for races," said CEC coach Ryan Zimny. "He is consistently in the top three and if everything goes as expected, he has the potential for a very high finish at the sectional race on Tuesday."

With only four skiers the 'Jacks boys team is not deep in numbers and last Thursday was a tougher day than expected for their usual No. 2 skier, Mark Matlack.

"Mark is a good skier and is usually our second skier," explained Zimny. "It was just a rough day for him and he crashed a couple of times."

The Lumberjacks got a ninth-place finish from Colter Hendrickson in the conference meet and Jack McWilliams was 12th overall in the conference meet.

The CEC girls team also finished in third place, but much like the boys, had one of their top skiers suffer a difficult second run. The 'Jacks were led by Emma Lenarz and her eighth-place finish.

"Kyrra Oien is usually our top girl skier, but she had a tough second run and didn't finish," said Zimny. "Emma (Lenarz) has had a nice season and has been a good leader on the team."

The key to the girls' third-place finish was the consistency of the entire team. Following Lenarz' eighth-place finish it was Hailey Owens in ninth, Anna Gunelson in 10th, Holly McGinn in 12th and Josie Pickar at 14th.

"The girls team is an absolute joy to work with," Zimny said. "Hailey (Owen) has shown consistent improvement and is starting to push Emma, with Anna not far behind. Holly has been fun to watch over the winter since she came out for the first time this year as a senior, and had only been on skis a handful of times before joining the team. Her improvement has been tremendous from the beginning of the season to now."

Unfortunately for the local skiers, the sectional ski meet was held Tuesday and for many of them the season came to an end after a very slow start to the winter season.

"This season has been a blur," Zimny said. "The late start to winter meant almost an entire month was missed and we had to compress the season into not much more than a month."

FOLLOWUP: CEC sends one to state meet

CEC's Thomas Heren finished in eighth place for his two runs at Tuesday's Section 7 meet at Giant's Ridge. Eighth place was more than good enough to get him to the state meet, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Giant's Ridge. This will be Heren's second trip to state for the Lumberjacks.

The top finisher on the CEC girls team Tuesday was Kyrra Oien, who placed 21st.