CEC alpine skiers compete at Mont du Lac

“Kyrra had a nice day for us,” said CEC coach Ryan Zimny. “Her top 10 finish was really nice to see.”

Hermantown won the girls event and were led by sisters Ashley and Kendra Winberg who finished first and second, respectively, with Ashley winning by a little more than a second over Kendra after their two runs down the slopes of Mont du Lac. Ashley Winberg’s winning to run time was 1:03.23, while Oien, who was seventh, finished with a time of 1:09.66.

The Lumberjacks also got a strong pair of runs by Emma Lenarz and Anna Gunnelson, who finished 28th and 32nd, respectively.

“We also had a couple of new skiers,” Zimny said. “Holly McGinn and Cassandra Neumann competed for the first time which was a lot of fun to watch.”

The Lumberjacks got points from McGinn (35th), Hailey Owens (37th), Neumann (38th) and Josie Pickar (39t)h.

Tom Heren, who is CEC’s top boys skier, was not at the event for the ’Jacks as he was attending the USSA event in LaCrosse, Wis. CEC had two boys skiers participate at Mont du Lac and were led by a Mark Matlack, who finished 15th with two strong runs and a finishing time of 1:10.34.

“Mark had a nice race,” Zimny said. “He has struggled to put two runs together so it was nice to see him do that.”

Hermantown again picked up the top two spots in the race with Tyler Winberg finishing his two runs in 58:83 for first place and Austin Danelski taking second with an overall time of 59:54. They were the only to skiers to finish in under one minute.

Colter Hendrickson of CEC finished 20th and had a nice pair of runs; he finished with an overall time of 1:11.78.

The next meet for Cloquet is today (Thursday, Jan. 19) at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.