Lumberjacks beat 12th-ranked Forest Lake

“Wonderful win,” coach Courtney Olin said. “A huge win against a section opponent, a very skilled team from top to bottom, and we put the puck in the net.”

The Rangers led 2-0 after the first period but a pair of second-period goals from Bender plus a third at 6:46 of the third period gave CEC a 3-2 lead. The Rangers forced overtime but Martin won the game at 2:11 of the extra session to give Olin’s team a big, big win indeed.

“I’m very proud of how the girls competed,” she said. “You can talk about numbers and rankings but I’m proud of the way these kids act and play each shift. Now they are seeing some success, which they deserve.”

After a pair of tough losses earlier in the season against Grand Rapids-Greenway — including a 4-3 overtime loss played at the old Barn Dec. 16 — Olin has seen marked improvement from her players.

“That was a fun throwback game, and I’d love to play there again,” Olin said, noting that the game was moved due to a scheduling conflict, and perhaps a secret desire from visiting coach Brad Hyduke to play a game on the sheet where he had played as a visiting player in his own high school days.

But the result of the game mattered more to Olin, and it has paid dividends since. After dropping all three of its games at the Schwan’s Cup, CEC has responded with three straight wins.

“Every game we have played with the exception of the opening game against Moose Lake was close,” she said. “This time things just clicked and it was our best game — top to bottom — of the season.”

Competition is the key for Olin, as 21 of the team’s 25 players are underclassmen.

“The biggest area of improvement has been in gaining experience,” she said. “The girls have been able to adjust to the pace of varsity hockey and they are battling hard. They did it the whole game (Tuesday) and there are some big differences between U-12 hockey and the varsity level.”

Olin is hopeful that the Forest Lake win will pay off at seeding time.

“We beat Duluth, beat St. Francis and played Grand Rapids hard twice, but this win means we can compete with those top-level teams,” she said. “When we’re fighting for a home playoff game at the end of the season, hopefully this game will mean something.”

The team only has eight games left in its regular season, starting with a weekend set of games at Cambridge-Isanti (6-9-0) Friday night and at home the next afternoon against Sartell-Sauk Rapids (9-4-2).

“We have two tough games this weekend,” Olin said. “Cambridge had a down year last season but is improved and beat Duluth earlier in the season. Sartell played in the state tournament last season so we look for good games.”