'’Top-notch’ Wood City continues to shine

Just ask Nicole Blatchford.

The 5-foot-11 forward and her Lumberjack teammates were a dismal 6-for-30 shooting from the field in Tuesday's first half nightcap against Blake, as they quietly headed for the locker room trailing 22-18. That's when Blatchford and Co. came across a hallway-long line of youngsters dressed in purple and white jerseys waiting to get their medals on youth night at Cloquet High School.

The kids shared high-fives, huge grins and plenty of much-needed excitement.

"Everyone was down in the dumps, but hearing them say 'Here they come,' and then scream and cheer for us was really cool," said Blatchford, a senior captain. "We're their role models and we have to prove to them that we're the ones to never give up."

They did not give up. The Lumberjacks not only tripled their shooting percentage in the second, they doubled their point output — from 18 to 36 — and scored the final frame's first 18 points, never to look back against the Bears in a 54-41 victory before a sea of smiling grade-schoolers.

In fact, Blatchford made all four of her field goals in the second stanza and totaled 10 points for Cloquet (5-5), winners of three straight. Six-foot-2 teammate Carmen Foss finished with a game-high 21, plus the junior giant dubbed "Big Country" by coach Heather Young, grabbed 16 rebounds to mark her eighth double-double in nine games. Sophomore Allie Wojtysiak chipped in 12 points.

Young is in her first season back at the high school ranks since 2004. That season she led the Lumberjacks to their last state tournament, while also giving birth to her daughter, Maddie. Now turning 13 years old on Friday, Maddie — of course a basketball lover — was in the bleachers with her seventh-grade classmates Tuesday cheering on her mom's players with a purple noisemaker.

"I give our team credit," said Young. "That was a tough first half, but sometimes basketball is like that. You have a choice to either fight it or flight it. And our girls fought through and came out that second half played better — heads to tails."

"Halftime lit a spark," added Blatchford. "Something switched."

While Cloquet, Blake and Duluth Denfeld fielded both boys and girls teams in the two-day, eight-team event, Pine City rounded out the boys' field and Northwestern, Wis. the girls’.

As usual, Wood City was a well-oiled machine from start to finish. As schools entered the building Tuesday afternoon, locker rooms were labeled clearly, the gym was pristine and music ready to amp up the largely anticipated crowds. Referees were taken care of quickly, the playing surface swept by a pair of Lumberjack alumni and staff and plenty of parents ran the tickets and concession stand efficiently.

"It takes a village," said Young. "And we have a really good village."

Cloquet parents even provided all of the boys and girls teams with holiday gift bags when they arrived Tuesday. Following Northwestern's 82-8 victory over Denfeld, the game's leading scorer Katie Lundeen said the gifts were "really cool."

Lundeen, who scored 21 points, had a full bag left of water, granola bars and candies that likely would be empty by the time her team returned home to Wisconsin about an hour eastbound on Highway 2.

"We came in and saw those bags and thought it was really nice," said Lundeen, who was followed by Kasha Hughlett's 18 points. "We like how the tournament was run."

Coach Rich Windt agreed. Windt said he had been trying to get into the event for a couple years now. He said the different competition than their normal Wisconsin slate is nice, as well as the location not too far from home. Windt noted that the Wood City ranked as one of the finest tournaments his girls have played in.

"It's really nice, accommodating and made us feel right at home," Windt said. "It's a good little deal."

Windt's Tigers and Young's Lumberjacks met for the girls' title tilt Wednesday evening as this edition of the Pine Journal went to press. Cloquet was seeking its first tourney championship in recent memory.

"I don't think Cloquet has ever won the tournament," said Blatchford, "but this year is our year."

Speaking of winning the tournament, Cloquet boys coach Steve Battaglia can relate. In his 12th season on the Lumberjacks' sideline, he and his boys have yet to be the tourney victors. They sought to change that Wednesday against Denfeld in the final.

On Tuesday, Battaglia's boys out-muscled Blake 70-60 in a game they trailed 60-55, but finished with a 15-0 spurt in the last 4:27. Junior duo Spencer Wehr and Bryce Turnbull bulled their way around inside to score 22 and 17 points. Classmate Tyler Moose had 10, respectively.

Blake junior Jack Moe was the day's leading scorer, totaling 31 points on nine free-throws, eight field goals and six 3-pointers to nearly pull it off for the Hopkins, Minn.-based private school.

"He's legitimate," Battaglia said.

Still, Battaglia's crew of Lumberjacks (3-3) were too much. They hoped to continue that Wednesday against the Hunters, a team they lost to 59-47 just eight days before in Duluth. Denfeld edged Pine City 58-55 in the day's opener and closest contest, one that included 17 lead changes and nine ties.

Battaglia fended off his two elementary-aged children, Jack and Olivia, late Tuesday during an interview. He had just watched them finish the girls' pop-and-pie fundraiser shootout. Plenty of other kids left the gym with purple noisemakers, purple inflatable Lumberjack sticks and of course, their purple youth medals. Noise makers and inflatable sticks were donated by Members Cooperative Credit Union, while Perkins provided some pies and Bernick's Pepsi, some pop.

The boys' youth night was Wednesday, only adding to the excitement.

"We'll host this as long as we can," said Battaglia, who played in the tournament at the middle school during his high school days of the late ’90s. "The gym is full, there are a ton of little kids, it's cool.

"Everybody that comes wants to come back," Battaglia continued. "They love it and we love having them."

Pine City coach Kyle Allen informed Battaglia already on Tuesday that his Dragons want back in. They are in their third year attending and, again, stayed at the AmericInn in town. Blake also stayed there.

"We love it up here," said Blake girls coach Kelly Vang before boarding the coach bus to the hotel. "It's a good time."

Vang's girls played Denfeld for consolation on Wednesday, while Allen's Dragons battled the Bears in the same game that followed on the boys' end.

“We'll be back next year as long as he'll have us,” Allen added. "We're just excited to be a part of this. It's top-notch."