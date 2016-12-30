Jacks celebrate Christmas with a baker's dozen

For tournament purposes, the ’Jacks lost during the three-on-three overtime session used to break ties, but the regulation game — which counts in the standings — was a 6-6 draw that was as entertaining a high school hockey game as you’ll ever see.

“I’m very pleased with how we played in all three phases,” coach Dave Esse said. “That seems a bit odd to say in a 6-6 tie, but Delano has an extremely skilled first line, the most skilled we’ve seen so far.”

Those players — John Keranen, Brian Halonen and Ben Meyers — combined for five of Delano’s six goals and a total of 12 points for the No. 1-ranked Class A boys hockey team in the state. Yet, it wasn’t enough to beat a resilient Lumberjacks team (4-2-2).

Halonen scored 15 seconds into the game for Delano and the ’Jacks trailed 3-1 after the opening session with Dylan Johnson’s shorthanded goal the only marker for CEC. But sophomore Landon Langenbrunner scored a pair of second-period goals to tie things up at 3-3 heading into the last session — where things got crazy.

Meyers scored at 5:43 to put Delano up 4-3 only to see Ryan Nelson and Branden Mateen score 47 seconds apart later in the period to give CEC its first lead of the game at 5-4. Meyers scored on a power play at 9:41 to make 5-5, but Reid Davidson scored 1:06 later for the Lumberjacks to put them back in front 6-5.

Now it was Delano’s turn to rally, and they did through Andrew Kruse, who scored 28 seconds after Davidson to make it 6-6 and force overtime.

CEC scored two power-play goals, a shorthanded goal, and put 32 shots on goal, not counting at least five goalposts hit.

“I heard pipes ringing the whole game,” Esse said. “Coaches were wondering how many we’d hit. It was crazy. But I’m very happy with how we battled all through the game.”

CEC, as it did against Duluth East, skated four lines and six defensemen.

“They all contributed, and if we get to the point where all four lines can contribute, I’d like to do more of it,” Esse said. “Depth will give us fresher legs in the third period when we need them.”

That thrilling game in Duluth came on the back end of a 9-1 rout of Virginia-MIB at Northwoods Credit Union Arena last Saturday night. The ’Jacks outshot V-MIB 37-12 for the game and 14 different players cracked the scoresheet. Gavin Rasmussen led the way with a goal and two assists, Landon Langenbrunner and Zach Conklin added two goals each and Dylan Langenbrunner made 11 saves in goal.

Esse is pleased with his team’s development through the first eight games but has one special area of praise.

“Playing without the puck,” he said. “That’s been the best we’ve seen it in years and it makes things so much easier for everyone when we do it well. The players seem to get that and it’s showing in our play.”

And through those first eight games, Esse has a good grade for his team.

“I’d give us a high-B so far and for the last three games (Hibbing, V-MIB and Delano), I’d give an A-minus,” he said. “There’s a very hard-working team out there, that is figuring things out. It has been a lot of fun and I think the second part of the season should be just as much fun.”