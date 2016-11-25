The future looks bright for Lumberjacks

Ten seniors anchor an exceptionally talented sophomore class to give Esse a 37-player program — leading to competition for places on the varsity not seen for many a year.

“We had no cuts, we have 37 players out for the program and the competition is like it was in the early ’90s,” Esse said. “I think it has something to do with the experience we have and the enthusiasm of young players who are here to win.”

While the team has 10 seniors on the roster, four of the top six forwards comprising the top two lines heading into the Lake Superior Conference Jamboree Tuesday are sophomores.

On the first line, senior Dylan Johnson plays left wing with sophomore center Landon Langenbrunner and fellow sophomore John Baker. On the second line, junior Trevor Inman plays left wing with sophomore center Kade Bender and fellow sophomore Gavin Rasmussen.

The sophomores are the backbone of Cloquet’s Bantam AA team which took third place in the state last year.

In the past, CEC teams have had to rely on hard work to beat more skilled teams. Now, that worm may finally be turning.

“The bantams coming up have a good mental attitude,” Esse said. “They are here to win. I hope we’ll have better skill than in years past but a key part of it is still numbers. We compete against bigger teams with one, one-and-a-half and two lines. But we are building some depth now and that’s welcome.”

The program will skate a full junior varsity roster and Esse notes great growth in the peewee and bantam programs in recent years.

“The window for players is different because at those levels it’s one or two years and in high school it’s four,” he said. “But I love the kids we have, how competitive and driven they are.”

Last year’s 12-13 team returns plenty of experience. Johnson, who led the team in scoring (19 goals, 14 assists, 33 points), is back for his senior year, along with 19-point man Inman (7-12-19). Senior Reid Davidson (2-7-9) and junior Ryan Nelson (7-10-11) anchor the defense.

Perhaps most importantly, the team returns two senior goaltenders. Eric Newman (6-8-0, 2.80, .895) will battle Dylan Langenbrunner for playing time.

“Right now you’d say Eric is the starter but it’s a healthy competition and there’s no reason Dylan can’t start,” Esse said. “They are two low-key guys, they get along well and the players on the team like both of them. They have both really improved their games.”

The schedule as presently constructed is home-heavy at the end of the season. CEC has 11 home games at present with nine road games, not counting a holiday tournament.

And most of those games are against the section’s big guns, late in the season. The stretch of schedule from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14 sees CEC at home six times in seven games against such luminaries as Duluth Marshall, Hermantown, Duluth East, Moorhead and defending section champion Grand Rapids on Valentine’s Day.

“I liked playing on the road in college and I love the road in high school,” Esse said. “But it depends on who we are playing and when. We get big home games late (in the schedule) and then, any time you can sleep in your own bed is a positive. The crowd can make a big difference too.”

And with the enthusiasm surrounding the program, the home-ice advantage may really help.

“You win, you get more people in the stands and maybe a home playoff game, which is so important,” Esse said. “It snowballs.”

The team will open its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26 with a matchup in Vadnais Heights against Mounds View. Esse is looking for a solid performance.

“I’ve heard they (Mounds View) are improved but I’m more worried about us,” he said. “We need to see some video and see what we need to change and improve, and find out where our areas of need are. I hope it’s a good game and we come out firing, but we need to concentrate more on ourselves.”

The game will also give a baptism of fire for the sophomores.

“The lines can change tomorrow after practice, after the jamboree, they can change any time,” he said in an interview Monday. “Hockey is about ‘what have you done for me lately’ but I think we have a potentially nice