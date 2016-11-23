STATE CHAMP!

The home-schooled sophomore who swims for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton became a state champion last Friday, winning the Class A 50-yard freestyle event at the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Meet in Minneapolis.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Suominen said. “It’s hard to believe. It’s amazing that I’ve been able to achieve these goals in such a short time.”

Her coach, Kayla Cresap, agreed.

“I’m so happy for Makayla,” she said. “She deserve to be number one. She’s such a hard worker and such a nice girl, it’s been a pleasure to watch her grow as a swimmer.”

Suominen touched the wall in 23.46 seconds — more than half a second better than anyone else in the field. The time is good enough to earn the Cloquet teen a possible All-American designation from the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches’ Association. Any time under 23.68 seconds is eligible, with the top 100 swimmers in the nation at that distance earning the honor.

Suominen wasn’t sure what she had done was good enough but when she looked at the scoreboard, her accomplishment began to register.

“At first it was just excitement and then asking ‘did I do it?’” Suominen said. “Then I turned around to look (at the standings board) and saw that I had.”

Cresap was more demonstrative.

“I thought I was going to cry,” she said. “I was just so happy for her. The reaction on her face was worth it.”

Suominen’s accomplishment is all the more incredible considering that she is not a year-round swimmer.

“It’s remarkable,” Cresap said. “It blows my mind how good she is without swimming in the off-season. To be a state champion, most times you’re swimming year-round in a club, or YMCA or whatever. She competes against girls who swim 12 months out of the year. It makes me wonder how fast she could go if she was swimming year-round.”

For Suominen, it was all part of the plan.

“My goal was to be a champion in eighth grade,” she said. “That was something I was pushing for. In seventh grade my goal was to get to state but in eighth grade I thought winning would be really cool.”

And now she will be a defending state champion. The last CEC athletes to win an individual state championship in any sport were both from Esko in 2010: senior Raleigh Goessling was crowned Minnesota State Nordic skiing champion in February 2010 and sophomore Marissa Shady won the State Class A cross country meet in November of the same year.

After a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle last week, it looks like Suominen now has another goal to meet.

“It would definitely be great to be a double champion,” Suominen said. “It might not be quite as exciting if I win that event too some day but I’m very happy with how I did. I have such an amazing family, coaches and teammates, I probably wouldn’t have done any of this without them and thank God for this awesome gift to use it and have fun with it.”

Or to use Cresap’s words: “She has so much natural talent. I don’t know if I can describe how talented she is.”

TEAM FINISHES IN TOP HALF AT STATE

The CEC girls team gained 38 team points at the state meet, good for 20th place out of 41 competing teams. The 4x200 medley team of freshman Maddie Dostel, junior Rachel Gorski, Suominen and senior Faith Carlson made the finals and finished 16th in 1:57.16.

“They didn’t do as well as at prelims, but that was to be expected,” Cresap said. “They were little overwhelmed, but they have a goal to get in the top 10 next year.”

The 200-yard freestyle team of Carlson, Gorski, junior Elizabeth House and Suominen finished 18th in 1:41.92 at prelims and did not qualify for finals.

“They made a great effort too,” Cresap said. “Their mindset now is going from ‘we just want to make it to state’ to ‘we want to get into the top eight.’ They are now at wwe are going to make it to state and this is our goal when we get there.’”

Gorski finished 25th in the 100-yard breaststroke, in 1:10.79, beating her best time and setting a school record in the process.

“She was seeded last in the preliminaries but she didn’t finish there,” Cresap said. “I’m very proud of her effort and how hard she worked.

“As a team, we had a rough start this year with the times not being what the girls wanted, but they pushed through it and toward the end of the season all their hard work paid off. It was an awesome way to end t