CEC swimmers fired up for section meet

The preliminary rounds are scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Duluth’s Lincoln Park Middle School, with finals set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday. The top 16 individuals in each Thursday event and the top eight relay teams in each event qualify for Saturday’s finals.

Sophomore Makayla Suominen stands at the top of the list in the 50-yard freestyle.

“She is on track to do great things in the next couple of weeks,” Cresap said. “I’m excited to see how things turn out for her. She has her goals set and has been hitting them at practice. I think she’s going to do just fine.”

Those goals are set very high.

“She is determined to set higher goals, to break her own records and be a state champion in the 50-yard freestyle,” Cresap said. “She is working very hard and she’s excited. She’s determined to get there. She has that determination and talent and I believe 100 percent that if not this year, that before she’s done she can do it.”

Suominen has clocked out at 23.63 seconds in meets and has gone as fast as 23.20 at the distance with a relay start.

“She’s ranked first in the section by two seconds, which is a huge amount at that distance,” Cresap said.

Second in the section at that distance is senior Faith Carlson, Suominen’s teammate.

“We have hopes for a 1-2 finish and getting two swimmers to state in that event,” Cresap said. “Faith is swimming very well too, Makalya Laurie is hopeful of a good finish in the 100 freestyle and Rachel Gorski has been solid in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.”

Cresap is also watching seventh-grader Harmony Tracy closely as well.

“She isn’t ranked in the top 16 or even the top 25 for the 100-yard freestyle but it’s fun to see a new swimmer come in,” she said. “It’s all new to her, but she is talented and I am excited to see how she does. She just needs to become comfortable at a big meet and learn what to expect.”

The team members have been “tapering,” or slowing down their training regimens to build strength for the end of the season. Some of the benefits were on display first-hand last Saturday at a junior high meet.

“The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls had tapered for two weeks and when they got in the pool it was amazing,” Cresap said. “We had close to 40 personal records set that day, and all the older girls came to the meet to cheer them on. They have a great mind set, want to conserve their energy, eat right and take advantage of what tapering does to them. We’re all looking forward to seeing the results.”