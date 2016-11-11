That excitement continued onto the state course in Northfield, Minn., on Saturday, as Bushey watched his Lumberjacks boys finish eighth overall — within the top half of the 16 competing squads — tying the highest team finish in school history and topping a 2013 ninth-place team finish in 2013.

Bushey was boisterous throughout the five-kilometer race on a sunny and hot Saturday afternoon, hollering encouragement to his boys and girls runners. Coming on top of last week's pep fest at the high school, middle school send-off and plenty of team "Ripsaw" chants, Bushey's vocal cords were spent.

"What a great year," he said Tuesday. "My voice is evidence of that."

Bushey reminded his athletes to soak in the atmosphere they've been exposed to since his boys claimed the Section 7AA title two weeks ago and for a fourth time in the program's tenure. State meet opportunities and festivities don't just happen, he noted.

"You can't take that for granted," he said. "So we tell them to look around, take it in, enjoy it."

That they did, as senior Isaac Boedigheimer admitted he became teary-eyed prior to his fourth and final state run, capping a varsity career that began as an eighth-grader.

Wiping his tears aside, Boedigheimer bestowed his best performance for last, completing the scenic 5K course in 16 minutes, 5 seconds to claim sixth overall — and by far, a personal best finish.

"I think I surprised everyone, including me," Boedigheimer said.

Running with his lucky yellow sunglasses on, Boedigheimer said his goal was to be in the top 25, where he was as a sophomore, but he smashed that. All said, he was less than 30 seconds behind winner Patrick Roos of Edina, who timed a speedy 15:36.4.

As he came down the straightaway to the finish, it looked like Boedigheimer would take seventh, but the 5-foot-4, 115-pound senior poured on a burst of speed to catch up to Minnetonka's Matt Wilkinson, ultimately beating him by purposely diving across the finish line, arms first, in a dramatic final moment.

The first five individual runners hailed from Edina, Wayzata, St. Paul, Hopkins and Maple Grove. The team champion was Wayzata, a school of 3,078 students, compared to Cloquet's 572.

"It was a great way to end," said Boedigheimer, who was thrilled to race at state with teammates Conner Denman, Aidan Ripp, Parker Sinkkonen, Blaine Bong, Jean-Luc Genereau and Blake Desmond. "I'm proud of each and every one of these guys."

Boedigheimer and Denman and alternate Jean-Luc Genereau were a part of the Lumberjacks' last state qualifying team in 2013. This group of runners — many together since starting cross country in middle school — have helped lift the ever-increasing program to new heights and numbers, as 90 kids from seventh through 12th grade ran for Cloquet this fall. At the recent banquet, a large group of seniors touted “the best coaches ever” as a large part of their loyalty to the program.

Speaking of seniors, Cloquet senior Anja Maijala made her final run in Northfield, her fourth consecutive state trip since her career started as a seventh-grader, clocking a seasonal-best time of 19:23.5 in the girls field. Cloquet eighth-grader Lauren Cawcutt clocked a 20:37.8 in her inaugural state trip, good for 112th place.

"They certainly left their mark, without a doubt," said Bushey of his seniors.

With their tenures coming a close, that means the turning in of uniforms. Both Boedigheimer, who will race at Division III St. Scholastica next fall, and Maijala, who is deciding between 11 schools ranging from DI-DIII, submitted their jerseys to Bushey this week, but not without plenty of memories made within their purple tops.

"I want someone else to appreciate it as much as I did while I had it in my time," said Maijala, concluding a six-year career with the Lumberjacks by taking 33rd overall Saturday. "It's gone so fast, but I've had so much fun running for Cloquet."

"It's the best experience I've ever had doing anything," added Boedigheimer. "Everyone is so close and we all support each other on and off the course. And to say goodbye to that is probably one of the hardest moments for me to let go."

While Bushey agreed it's hard to see kids go, he knows their time running for him and his wife and assistant coach, Jody Zeleznikar, is just a snapshot of what now lies ahead.

"This group is definitely special, but next year's group will be special and the group the year after that will be special," said Bushey, in what voice he had left Tuesday. "That jersey they had represents an experience that we hope was a positive one in their lives that they don't forget. But the cool thing is they are going to do bigger and better things. Then they'll realize this was just a stepping stone to so many other cool things they are going to experience."

"That jersey symbolizes a lot — from family to love," Boedigheimer chimed in. "The whole experience of cross country was unforgettable. It's something that will always be with me."