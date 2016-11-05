CROSS COUNTRY: Cloquet's Boedigheimer takes sixth at state AA, Olson takes fifth in A
In a dramatic ending to his final Minnesota State Boys AA cross country race, Cloquet senior Isaac Boedigheimer poured on the speed heading up the final stretch to try to pass Minnetonka's Matt Wilkinson and succeeded -- by diving arms first across the finish line.
According to MileSplit Pro, both Boedigheimer and Wilkinson finished in 16:05.20, but Boedigheimer was awarded the sixth place medal while
Wilkinson, also a senior, walked away with the seventh. Boedigheimer, who has competed at state four times now, finished last year in 20th place.
The Cloquet boys team -- Section 7AA champions -- finished in eighth place out of 16 teams in the AA state race.
Other Cloquet runners finished as follows:
69th place: Connor Denman, grade 12, time 17:02.80
70th place: Aidan Ripp, grade 10, 17:03.30
114th place: Parker Sinkkonen, grade 12, 17:25
142nd place: Blaine Bong, grade 10, 17:46.10
156th place: Jean Luc Genereau, grade 12, 18:02.60
158th place: Blake Desmond, grade 11, 18:03.30
Rebels junior Ethan Olson finished fifth in the A boys state championship race in a time of 16:02.70.
Find out more in next week's Pine Journal.