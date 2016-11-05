According to MileSplit Pro, both Boedigheimer and Wilkinson finished in 16:05.20, but Boedigheimer was awarded the sixth place medal while

Wilkinson, also a senior, walked away with the seventh. Boedigheimer, who has competed at state four times now, finished last year in 20th place.

The Cloquet boys team -- Section 7AA champions -- finished in eighth place out of 16 teams in the AA state race.

Other Cloquet runners finished as follows:

69th place: Connor Denman, grade 12, time 17:02.80

70th place: Aidan Ripp, grade 10, 17:03.30

114th place: Parker Sinkkonen, grade 12, 17:25

142nd place: Blaine Bong, grade 10, 17:46.10

156th place: Jean Luc Genereau, grade 12, 18:02.60

158th place: Blake Desmond, grade 11, 18:03.30

Rebels junior Ethan Olson finished fifth in the A boys state championship race in a time of 16:02.70.

