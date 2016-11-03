Lumberjacks lift section trophy, run to state

"I just got caught in the moment," said Sinkkonen of shedding plenty of joyful tears. "It was a moment of happiness. Something I'll remember probably forever. It'll stick with me for a long time."

Sinkkonen and the Lumberjacks surely waited a long time for redemption on the paths, as Cloquet came up seconds short of state qualification last fall, losing a second-place team tiebreaker to Duluth East by two individual places out of hundreds of runners.

"That just motivated us," said Cloquet senior Conner Denman.

That was evidenced last week when the Lumberjacks listed five runners in the top 15, including senior defending section champion Isaac Boedigheimer who finished fourth, covering the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 52.5 seconds. Denman (eighth) followed in 17:12.7 in a sprint-out with sophomore Aidan Ripp (ninth) at 17:13.4, Sinkkonen (12th) at 17:19.1 and sophomore Blaine Bong (15th) at 17:27.1. Also finishing for Cloquet were Blake Desmond in 31st and John Waltjer in 87th, who filled in for a sick Jean-Luc Genereau at the last minute.

Their team total of 48 points was well-ahead of runner-up Forest Lake's 65 and far faster than northern neighbor Duluth East's third-place score of 103.

By qualifying for Saturday's Class AA state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., Cloquet carded its fourth team appearance in program history with previous section title trophies in 2001, 2002 and 2013. The boys race begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and the girls race at 2 p.m.

Fellow Lumberjack teammates Anja Maijala and Lauren Cawcutt will be in the girls field Saturday. Maijala, a senior who is making her fourth state trip, ran last week's 5K in 19:39.6 to take fifth. The eighth-grader Cawcutt, a state first-timer, clocked a 20:05.4, placing 12th.

"Our kids ran exactly how we expected them to run," said coach Mike Bushey, head of the program since 1999. "They ran like veterans."

Not surprising, as five of Bushey's nine listed varsity boys runners are seniors and have been together for what seems like forever. Boedigheimer, Denman and Sinkkonen, along with classmates Genereau and Waltjer have been blazing paths with one another since middle school.

So with their prep careers on the line last week, and so much at stake after the heartbreaking defeat last fall at the Cloquet Country Club, one can now understand their emotional reaction when hoisting their newest title.

"Honestly, it was instant gratitude," Denman said. "A weight was taken off our shoulders and we got what we were working for all season."

"You never know when it's going to be your last race," added Sinkkonen. "We're just happy that we're able to spend some more time together."

A school-wide pep fest is scheduled at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the Cloquet High School gymnasium to send the team off.

"This week couldn't go by fast enough," said Denman, also a member of the 2013 state team as a freshman with Boedigheimer and Genereau. "And I wouldn't want to run with anyone else."

Boedigheimer added that schoolwork has been tough to focus on during such a highly-anticipated afternoon awaiting in Northfield. In a sport that seems so very individual, Boedigheimer said team comes first and he couldn’t be more excited about going to state with his teammates.

"School has gone by so slowly," said Boedigheimer, making a fourth state trip in a row to finish his high school tenure. "Every minute that passes is another minute closer to us being in that moment. I still can't believe we did this. I'm still trying to process it."

"Competing at the state level at any sport can't be taken for granted," added Bushey. "You just never know when you're going to get that chance again."

For Sinkkonen, it's his inaugural race on the St. Olaf grass.

Perhaps even a tear or two can be expected when he takes the starting gate.

"I'm usually not very emotional," he reiterated. "But I've been waiting for this for a long time."