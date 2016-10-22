’Jacks season ends with unexpected early exit

But those braids, and the Lumberjacks, were taken out sadly after last weekend.

Cinderella team North Branch took out Cloquet-Carlton 2-1 Saturday afternoon when, at a sunny Bromberg Field, the visiting Vikings relied on an interesting aggressive approach and rallied from an early one-goal deficit to eliminate Cloquet-Carlton in a Section 7A quarterfinal.

Seeking an upset, sixth-seed North Branch applied pressure to the third-seeded Lumberjacks in an effective fashion, using a defensive trap to trigger offensive opportunities. Perhaps the propeller to their attack was their often out-of-net goalkeeper, who swept up constant would-be chances by the hosts.

Lumberjacks coach Dustin Randall, now in his eighth season, said the scheme played into his fleet-footed team's cards, but their roster of speedy athletes couldn't take control. Sophomore Kendra Kelley's lone go-ahead mark in the 17th minute, off a pass via freshman Jaxie Progolec, was Cloquet-Carlton's lone score.

The Lumberjacks finished the season 12-4-2.

"We don't really see that all too often," said Randall of the Vikings' game plan. "We had a hard time adjusting and, quite honestly, we just weren't on it that day. We didn't adapt. We just didn't play well.

"We gave them an opportunity to pull an upset," he continued, "and they took advantage."

Proulx, a senior defender, agreed that she and her teammates didn't perform to their best, noting that the final horn sounded on their season prematurely.

"It was just an off-game for us," said Proulx, a captain. "We worked hard, but I guess our hardest wasn't good enough to make it through. Pretty heartbreaking.

"We came up short," Proulx added, "but I'm thankful for the season that we had."

So are the Vikings. After ousting the Lumberjacks, led by 21st and 71st minute goals via Khyah Harper, North Branch continued its unforeseen run when they downed Duluth Marshall 4-3 Tuesday in extra minutes. They now face two-time defending champ Princeton tonight (Oct. 20). If the Vikings win, they will have ended the seasons of the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in the section.

"We've seen a few upsets here," Randall said.

Consequently, many careers are coming to a close. Eight seniors were a part of the Lumberjacks this fall, including midfielder Alysha Anderson, who will likely play at St. Scholastica. Also a captain for the Lumberjacks, Anderson said it’s hard to let go of five years in her purple jersey.

"It was a little too soon," said the versatile Anderson, who played midfield, defense and as a sweeper throughout her prep career. "I'm really, really, really going to miss it. It's sad to see it go and us all to part ways. It meant a lot."

Randall added that many of their goal-strikers will return next season, including a solid back line of defenders and both goalkeepers making for a promising future. Cloquet-Carlton's last state tournament trip was in 2012. Randall added they'll have some "competitors with some hunger and fight," but he said the now-finished seniors won't be forgotten.

"A lot of them have been with me for years, so yeah, it's tremendously disappointing for them to go out like this, but it's been a fun group of girls to grow up with. Nothing changes that," Randall said. "There's no questioning the time they've put in and the sacrifices they've made. But that's pretty typical of these soccer girls. They're good students, play multiple sports and love to compete."

Proulx echoed those statements, quickly adding all the positive memories she'll move on with.

Including all of the hair braiding.

"We've been doing that since I was in eighth grade," Proulx said. "I have been a part of a family since I was 13 years old. These were my sisters and I will never forget the times I've had with them."