Wildcats scratch last, oust CEC from playoff run

Unfortunately for Clark and his boys in purple, it happened again Tuesday.

Clark's CEC crew commanded more than a majority of the Section 7A semifinal game against host Chisago Lakes Area in Lindstrom, Minn., but it was the top-seeded Wildcats who attacked at the right time for a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in double-overtime.

Leading a foul-filled affair 1-0 after a 63rd-minute mark by Nathan Hammond on a nifty touch pass by teammate Dylan Johnson, the Lumberjacks were in control until Chisago Lakes legged-in a ball during the 74th — just six minutes before the end of regulation — and won it soon after in 97th, only three minutes prior to needing penalty kicks.

The loss was stinging for fourth-seeded CEC, a team seeking its second straight trip to tonight's final, especially for senior goalkeeper Jay Boder. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound netminder has been a shot-stopper for the Lumberjacks, amassing eight shutouts this season alone, playing in all but one game. He nearly had his ninth Tuesday, until a misdirected ball off a Lumberjack defender got by him in regulation, then Wildcat Ryan Mower's winner in extra time ended it among a cluster of bodies.

Boder admitted he lay on the ground after the ball passed him, coming to tears in a wave of emotion, before sitting up along the goalpost and trying to collect his thoughts as his high school career came to an abrupt end.

"To know it's your last game and you won't be playing with the boys anymore, it's kind of heartbreaking," Boder said by phone from the bus ride home. "It's emotional."

"He's put his heart and soul into this team," said Clark of Boder, in a turn of phrase that is almost literal because Boder has played with a defibrillator in his chest since early elementary school due to an irregular heartbeat.

Dylan Johnson, one of five seniors along with Boder, was quick to defend their brick wall with gloves, noting the loss isn't on Boder's shoulders, but as an entire team. Several players went to Boder's side immediately following the season-ending defeat.

"I'd take Jay over anyone in the state. He's one of the best keepers I've played with," Johnson said. "It's tough for any keeper, but it's not his fault. The ball has to get by everyone else before it even gets to him."

That's what happened on the Wildcats' first strike, on an unfortunately misdirected ball in regulation, followed by the cluttered ball in the 18-yard box in double-overtime.

"They got a couple bounces and it just didn't go our way," said Johnson. "We have no regrets."

"Every single one of our players put their hearts on the line," Boder added. "I'm proud. I'm sure the whole team is proud."

That's exactly what Clark said to his misty-eyed group afterward.

"I told them that they don't feel too good right now, but tomorrow they will — because of their effort," Clark said. "They laid their guts on the line tonight. You can't ask for anything more than that and they can't give anymore than they did tonight.

"They really deserve better because they played so hard," continued Clark. "I was so proud of them."

Fellow Cloquet seniors Carl Ruscio and Ryan Carlson and Evan Gray from Carlton were also a big part of taking the team to its 11-5-3 record. While Clark said his "heart just bleeds for my seniors," he noted that 17 of the 22 players on his roster will return next fall.

He’s predicting plenty of bright moments to come.

"We have a good group here. The team chemistry is unreal," said Johnson, now moving into the always-anticipated high school hockey season as one of the area's most-skilled talents. "Hockey obviously is my number one, but soccer is a close two. It's been a blast. It's been so fun."

Boder concurred, noting he'll likely return to Clark's practices to give back to the well-respected cooperative program that has meant so much to him during high school.

"It's sad my career is over, but we're all like a family and have a sense of belonging here," said Boder, who will hang onto cleats, gloves and patented pink jersey for what he called "old-man" soccer league on Sunday evenings in town. "This is my number one sport, but at the end of the day, it's just a game. Life goes on. That's just how the cookie crumbles."