’Jacks fall to Proctor in defensive battle

“I never felt like handling the ball was a problem because of the temperatures,” said Cloquet coach Tom Lenarz. “It was a very physical game so that had something to do with turnovers.”

The Rails shot to the lead on the very first play of the game when John Aase returned Cloquet’s opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown just 14 seconds into the game, giving Proctor a 6-0 edge after the missed extra point.

Aase’s touchdown stood up the remainder of the first half and most of the second half as both teams struggled to move the ball on offense.

“They were a very big and physical team up front and we were not able to run the ball on the inside as well as we would have liked,” Lenarz said. “Their linebackers were aggressive and we didn’t always handle that as well as I would have liked.”

As well as the Proctor defense played, the Lumberjack defense was even better. Entering the fourth quarter the Rails offense had managed just 35 total yards and they struggled for any type of breathing room on offense. On the other side of the ball the ’Jacks also found the going difficult, but they were able to put together a few short drives here and there before being forced to punt after having the drive stopped by the stellar Rails defense or penalties.

“Both teams played very solid, disciplined football, but we just made some costly mistakes at the exact wrong time,” Lenarz said. “We fell down on 4th-and-1 twice inside the 25-yard line and we also had three holding calls and they are tough to overcome in high school football as well. Our defense played extremely well and we were active on that side of the ball.”

Cloquet finally managed to finish off a drive with a nifty catch and run by Joe Deppa with 4:18 remaining on the game clock in the fourth quarter. Deppa plucked a Tim Pokornowski pass out of the air on the right flat, slipped by a defender and sped 37 yards for a touchdown tying the game at 6-6. Pokornowski then booted the extra point, giving the ’Jacks a 7-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.

“We finally finished a drive,” exclaimed Coach Lenarz. “We had moved the ball fairly well between the 30-yard lines, but found ways to self-destruct once we got into the red zone. On the drive where we scored, we ran a play we had been having success with all night and Joe (Deppa) made a great move on them. It was a nice effort on his part.”

Unfortunately for Cloquet, the Rails didn’t roll over and allow the ’Jacks to take control. Instead the Rails hit a couple of long passes on the very next drive and got deep into Cloquet territory before the Lumberjack defense stiffened and held on a fourth-down play. Even more unfortunate for Cloquet was the fact they had a chance to win the game by running out the clock, but they were not able to get a first down against the stout Rails defense, and they had to punt the ball from inside their own 20-yard line. Things got even tougher when the Rails were able to break through the Cloquet line and block the punt, which was recovered by Spencer Wehr at his own 11-yard line, but Proctor took over on downs with a first-and-10 at the Cloquet 11 with under a minute remaining.

“We just had some guys who didn’t block correctly,” explained Lenarz on the blocked punt. “Proctor didn’t do anything special and they were obviously coming after us in that situation. It was just one of several situations where they made a play and we didn’t.”

The Lumberjack defense stood strong and, after the ’Jacks called a couple of timeouts, the Rails were facing a 4th-and-goal situation with only 19 seconds remaining in the game. Proctor elected to go to their all purpose back Aase who booted a 25-yard field goal that narrowly made it inside the left goal post, giving Proctor the 9-7 lead with only 19 ticks remaining on the game clock.

“Proctor is a good football team,” stated Lenarz. “I felt like we could have won the game with a few plays here and there. It was a good lesson for these guys on how quickly things can change. You can’t take plays off and you can’t take plays for granted. We have executed the punt a hundred times and this time we didn’t have everyone executing.”

The loss stung more so than usual since it was Homecoming night. Conner Denman and Kate Elwood were crowned as Homecoming king and queen at halftime with a huge crowd on hand to enjoy the festivities.

“Homecoming week is always fun,” said Lenarz, who is also the Cloquet activities director. “Obviously we would have liked to win the game, but that is just a small part of the week and of the overall season. I am hoping the kids can keep it in perspective and move on to the game this week.”

Cloquet will be back at Rol Bromberg Field this week to host the Hibbing Blue Jackets and then they will hit the road for the final game of the season when they play at New Life Academy/St. Croix Preparatory Academy at East Ridge High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19.