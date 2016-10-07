Swimmers hold last meet at Herb Drew pool

There were a fair number of tears after the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls swim meet against Duluth East Tuesday, and it wasn’t because the Lumberjacks lost 57-37.

Rather, it was senior night. On top of that, it was the last meet ever at the Herb Drew Pool, because next year the team and the entire middle school will move to the new middle school under construction next to Cloquet High School.

“It was a little bittersweet,” coach Kayla Cresap said. “It was our last home meet there, and I was working hard to make sure our three seniors weren’t losing it. They’ve been pretty emotional.”

The team of 33 swimmers is a tight-knit one. As part of a senior night tradition, a younger swimmer gave a speech about the seniors: Mykayla Laurie, Faith Carlson and Ally Granholm.

“You can really tell how much the younger girls look up to the older girls,” Cresap said. “I even cried.”

As part of their last home meet, Cresap also gave the seniors the option to choose which events they would swim. Two of them chose their usual events, but Carlson went for the 500 freestyle race, a 20-lap distance race.

“She did amazing,” Cresap said, touting Carlson’s time of 5:59.61. “At that speed, she’d be in the top five at the True Team section meet this weekend.”

A new non-swimming thing the team has been doing on Mondays this year is “Take Five,” when they take five minutes out of practice and work on different things from eating healthy to confidence to being nice to people.

“We’re trying to focus on turning these girls into well-rounded young women,” Cresap said. “I think they appreciate it — or maybe they just like the five minutes out of the pool.”

With nearly six weeks left in the season, Cresap said the team has four meets left and lots of time to work on conditioning and form, something she said will benefit all her swimmers but especially the younger ones. Sections are set for Nov. 10-12 at Duluth’s Lincoln Park Middle School.

“I hope our pool will look something like that one,” Cresap said, adding that the middle school had a scare last month when custodians thought the pool might be leaking. It turned out to be a hot water pipe near the pool, however, something they discovered only a day or two before they were going to drain the pool.

“That probably would have been the end of it,” said Cresap, relieved that her team managed to avoid the contingency plan of training at Denfeld High School at 6 a.m. each morning.

The season so far has had its ups and downs in terms of wins, Cresap said. Sophomore superstar Makayla Suominen has continued to dominate in her events. Other swimmers are also performing well, including Carlson and Laurie, several younger swimmers and juniors Elizabeth House (one of two girls from Carlton on the team this year), Delaney Anderson and Margie Larson, among others.

The junior class is the largest on the team.

“I think we’ll have seven seniors on the team next year,” said Cresap, calling it both terrifying and sad.

“I’ve been with them longer and some of them are employees of mine (at The Beach) so it will be really hard to say goodbye,” she said.