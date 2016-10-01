Lumberjacks gunning for rematch with Hawks

CEC goalkeeper Jay Boder makes a save with Proctor's Jarek Nordquist closing in on him during Thursday night's soccer match on Bromberg Field. Dave Harwig/news@pinejournal.com

CEC's Dylan Johnson fires a shot past Proctor goalkeeper Teran Lind Thursday night on Bromberg Field. Johnson scored both of the Lumberjacks' goals in the team's 2-1 victory. Dave Harwig/news@pinejournal.com

There’s nothing like a rivalry to get the blood pumping, and in no sport is that more true than in soccer.

Some of the world’s truly great sports rivalries take place in “the beautiful game,” and sometimes that something extra comes out when playing the world’s most popular sport.

While Cloquet-Esko-Carlton against Hermantown isn’t exactly Rangers-Celtic, Manchester United-Liverpool or Barcelona-Real Madrid in terms of importance, the 5-1 Hawks win over the Lumberjacks on Sept. 8 added a bit of heat to what is one of the Northland’s better rivalries.

The loss was the third in CEC’s seven starts to that date — and they haven’t lost since, in preparation for Saturday’s rematch in Cloquet.

“We have talked about it for two weeks,” coach Archie Clark said. “We talked about how we play there (Hermantown) and how we have to dig in. And then we didn’t do it; I wasn’t happy.”

The Hawks used their time-honored style — physical and in-your-face — to earn a deserved win.

“We got caught up and got pushed around in their place and we weren’t competing for balls,” Clark said. “We needed to dig in our cleats and play. They keep coming at you, especially at their place. Once they get ahead they step on your throat and we let them.”

It was bad enough for Clark that the best thing that could have happened was for the match to end.

“Just get on the bus and regroup,” he said. “But we get to play them again.”

Since then, CEC has gone unbeaten, with wins over Hibbing-Chisholm (3-0), Ashland (3-1), Proctor (2-1) and Grand Rapids (3-0) along with with a goalless draw against Superior to go 3-0-1 in their next four games.

But for Clark, the Hawks are the measuring stick and his team came up short the first time they stood next to the defending section champions.

“We have a good rivalry with them,” Clark said. “Good teams step to the forefront and for them to win the section it usually goes through us and vice versa. We have most of the week to prepare for them so we plan to be ready.”

Clark said his team is still rounding into shape in some important ways.

“I’m still not happy with the rhythm of our play,” he said. “We can complete three passes but not the fourth and we had figured this to be a pretty good passing team. We aren’t performing up to that level and I’ll take some of the blame for that.”

Part of the problem is an ongoing search for a midfield anchor man. In the 4-4-2, 3-5-2 and 4-5-1 alignments Clark prefers, at least one midfielder is called upon to play a “holding” role, to shield the defenders and help link play from the back line to the forward players.

Clark is waiting for a player to assume that role, and for the players to decide who will step forward for the emotional leadership successful teams often require.

“We have a lot of skill in the middle, but we don’t have that player who can demand things from his teammates,” Clark said. “Someone needs to step into that role and wake us up a little bit. We lost a lot of quality players, seniors who could lead, last year. Who is it going to be this year?”

The Hermantown rematch may be the way for Clark, and his team, to find out.

“Almost the exact same thing happened to us in 2011 when we went to state for the first time,” he said. “We got drubbed at Hermantown with a big, tough senior class. We fell into that same trap and got pushed around. They came to our place and it was a different story. It took them down a peg and propelled us forward. But we can’t be afraid of a shoulder charge or two — we need to be more emotional.”