CEC girls focus on teaching, rebuilding youthful team

Tuesday night, the team ran headlong into one of the state's best teams in Brainerd-Little Falls, absorbing a 7-1 loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season. Kiana Bender scored the team's goal in the first period, but CEC was outshot 39-12 with Elise Lund making 32 saves in goal.

"The whole game was a teachable moment," Olin said. "But for some of these kids, we are starting with the basics."

That means shooting and passing drills, and quickly acclimating players to the rigors of high school hockey.

"The junior varsity kids especially are learning things about the pace of the game," Olin said. "They have to make a big step and they need to learn to play the game the right way."

As such, Olin sees her role as that of a teacher as much as anything else — and the team's lone senior, forward Ally Martin, as a key player in the teaching process.

"Ally is the older sister of one of the move-up players," Olin said. "I think she sees her role almost as a mother-like figure to some of the players. She has a role to play in the locker room and on and off the ice, teaching things — where we keep the tape, how to keep the locker room clean, how to behave, all of those things, and they are all important."

If that seems basic, well, it's because it is. Olin said the very young players — including 18 players who are freshmen or eighth-graders — need to learn everything.

"How to travel, the feeling of being on the bus, being on the road," Olin said. "It's all important and it all has to be learned. Our goal is to be competitive at the end of the season."

One big help in that process will be Olin's father — Dave Esse, who is one of three assistants for his daughter after spending 26 seasons with the boys program, including last season where he won state coach of the year honors in Class AA.

"It's amazing having him around, especially after he wanted to take a little time away from hockey," Olin said. "Not only is he my mentor, he just knows so much. He knows so much about the game and the kids love having him around.

"For me, I love having his experience to lean on," Olin added. "It would be very difficult to find anyone who knows more about the game and the fact that he's my dad makes it even better."

The daughter-father coaching combination is special indeed, and Olin said it's bound to help the girls team.

"He's there when I need advice and it's great to have him as part of the team," she said.

Esse's experience may be needed more than usual in the early part of the season, which sees the team play nine of its first 11 games on the road including six straight just before Christmas.

After Tuesday night's game at Moose Lake, the 'Jacks play at home Saturday, Nov. 25, against Spring Lake Park and Grand Rapids-Greenway Nov. 28. Then they aren't home again until Dec. 19, with six consecutive games away from Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

"The kids learn fast, and this is a learning experience," Olin said. "The whole idea is to find teachable moments and help the players grow into high school hockey."