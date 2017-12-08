Carlton County sending five to All-Star game

Cromwell-Wright coach Jeff Gronner was also selected as one of the assistant coaches for the North team.

The annual All-Star game showcases outstanding senior players from the 2017 Minnesota High School season. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Twelve coaches and 98 players representing a record 91 schools and 37 sub-districts will participate in this year's game. They were selected by members of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

For the eighth consecutive game, the game will feature the North All-Stars versus the South All-Stars. The game was played in a North vs. South format from 1945 through 1960 and from 1974 to 1979; a Metro vs. Outstate format from 1980 to 2010; and back to a North vs. South format from 2011 to present.

In the December 2016 game, the South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars 15-7. The South All-Stars lead the current North-South series 5-2. The South also leads the overall North-South series 13-10-1 through 24 games.

The 2017 All-Star Game will be the 56th overall in Minnesota high school football history, dating back to 1945.

The Minnesota Football Showcase will also include:

• Marching band performance

• Performances by Minnesota high school cheer teams

• Performances by Minnesota high school dance teams

• Introduction of alumni from past All-Star football games

Through the years, more than 4,400 players and 487 coaches have participated in this game. A total of 92 players from the All-StarFootball Game have gone on to play or coach in the National Football League, including current Minnesota Vikings players Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star) and C.J. Ham (2011 All-Star).