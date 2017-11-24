PREP BOWL XXXVI: CLOQUET TRAILS 7-0 AT HALF

The Lumberjacks (12-0), seeking Northeastern Minnesota’s first prep title for large schools since Eveleth in 1973, has two interceptions via Riley Leslie, Alex Leuzzo and a fumble recovery by Bryce Turnbull, but hasn’t taken advantage against the Richfield, Minn.-based Stars (11-1).

Cloquet has 93 yards of offense to their counterpart’s 144. The Lumberjacks’ closest sniff at the scoreboard came when at Holy Angels’ 9, yet Tim Pokornowski’s pass was picked off by Keontay Shorter in the Minnesota Vikings’ end zone.

The game’s only score between Class AAAA’s two smallest schools came with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter when Joseph Heimbold hit Ryan Mazurek down the right sideline for a 46-yard touchdown after eluding pressure.

Mazurek, a senior, made a highlight-reel catch when snagging the scoring TD over the head of Cloquet’s Leslie.

Several thousand Lumberjack fans are in attendance.