Esko boys shine at Showcase

"Our athletes really seem to be finding spots to help us in the team scoring," coach Gary Beaudot said. "They have a knack for knowing what they need to do for success."

Dawsen Cossalter blazed to victory in the 100 meters in 11.25 seconds and did the 100/200 double by taking the 200 meters by over a full second.

"Dawsen has run two of the fastest times in the state in the 100 (a best of 11.06 seconds) and the 200 (22.34)," Beaudot said. Cossalter ran 22.97 seconds to win on his home track.

Justin Jones nabbed a fifth-place finish for Esko in the 400 meters and Sam Rengo was third in the 800. Joshua Kemp continued an impressive season with a second place finish in the two-mile run (3200 meters) in 10:28.68, and has run a 4:43 1600 meters this season as well.

Quinn Erkkila nosed out Mikael Overby of Two Harbors by .05 in the 110 hurdles, winning in 17.18 seconds. Erkkila was also fourth in the 200 hurdles.

But Esko's traditional strength has been in the relays and they didn't disappoint on Saturday, winning three of the four races to put the team over the top. The 4x100 team (44.71 seconds), 4x400 (3:40.26) and 4x800 (8:37.18) all won, with the 4x200 team (1:37.30) taking third place.

Devan Arntson was third in the pole vault and Dylan Carlson was second in the shot put. Ian Mills took second place in the discus.

"We still have work to do in the short season," Beaudot said, "but I'm happy with how our kids seem to know what they need to do to succeed."

The Eskomo girls were 15th out of the 16 teams entered with a team score of 49 points. Mesabi East was the team winner with a score of 185.

Ava Gonsorowski did the double for Esko, winning both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She was the only hurdler to break 17 seconds in the shorter race, winning in 16.98 seconds, and won by a second and a half over 300 meters, breaking the tape in 49.16 seconds.

Danelle Helberg took third place for Esko in the 3200 meters, missing a win by just over one second. Her time was 12:44.98 over the two miles.

Zoie Johnson was fourth in the girls' shot put and fifth in the discus, pacing the team in the weight events.