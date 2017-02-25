A meeting at the Esko Hall of Fame

Esko basketball's career scoring leader, Anna Townsend, left, met Minnesota basketball legend Janet Karvonen, during the Esko Sports Alliance Hall of Fame weekend last Saturday, Feb. 18. Townsend, now Anna Tool of Dassel, Minn., scored 1,966 for Esko before graduating in 1995. Karvonen, who led little New York Mills to three state championships in the late 1970s, held the state scoring record (3,192 points) until 1997 and is often credited with putting girls sports on the state map. Now Janet Karvonen Montgomery, she came to Esko from her home in North Oaks, Minn., to honor her friend Eleanor Randels, the founder of Esko's girls sports programs. Randels and Townsend were among nine charter members named to the Sports Alliance Hall of Fame. Photo contributed by Davis Helberg