Carlton, South Ridge eliminated from playoffs

The Panthers had knocked the Timberwolves into the losers' bracket last Thursday with a 5-0 shutout win that placed South Ridge into the third round. But Ely won the rubber game of the season between the teams, having won a 7-6, eight-inning game in Ely on May 3.

Ely (18-8) will face Deer River (21-2) for the section championship on Thursday at Wade Stadium, with Ely needing to win twice to advance.

Earlier in the tournament, Carlton saw its season end last Thursday after consecutive losses ended its season with a 13-9 record.

In the first round on May 30, Carlton beat Wrenshall 7-3, and defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 12-2 later that day to advance to the third round.

There they ran into Deer River, the same team that dropped South Ridge into the losers' bracket, and fell 10-0 in five innings. Carlton was then eliminated 5-4 by Silver Bay later that day.