Carlton continues winning streak with win over Cardinals

Brynne Mickle pitched a complete-game three-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Bulldogs (10-2), who have defeated their last four opponents by a combined 69-10 after losing 11-0 against Esko April 24. Since that game the Bulldogs have defeated McGregor (15-5), Floodwood (23-1), and Minneapolis Roosevelt (23-3) in addition to the Cardinals.

Taylor Nelson led the way for Carlton with two hits including a home run, while Nicole Nilson had two hits in three trips to the plate and Alaina Bennett scored twice and stole four bases.

Cromwell-Wright (1-6) got a complete-game performance from seventh-grader Rylie Dobosenski, who struck out five Bulldogs in the contest.

Dobosenski is one of four seventh-graders on Terry Sawdey's varsity roster. The team also features one eighth-grader, a freshman and three sophomores on the 13-player roster submitted to the Minnesota State High School League.

Carlton is scheduled to play at Silver Bay (7-3) in what's expected to be a good matchup today, Thursday, May 4. The Bulldogs will host Cherry (5-2) Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, who beat Northland 7-6 on April 29, will face McGregor (3-3) today before traveling to Mountain Iron-Buhl (0-5) Friday. Cromwell-Wright will then travel to Silver Bay Monday, May 8, to face the Mariners.