Bombers, Rebels split Polar Cup

The Barnum boys and Moose Lake-Willow River girls successfully defended their team championships. On the boys side, Barnum's team score of 164 was 11 strokes better than the Rebels, with Two Harbors unable to post a team score due to lack of players.

Hunter Klund of the Rebels was the top medalist, though, firing a 36 over the nine holes. Bombers took second and third, with Brandon Calverley's 38 and Nolan Wickstrom's 39 pacing Barnum. Carter Johnson of Moose Lake-Willow River was fourth with a 41.

On the girls side, the Rebels' 189 team score was 11 strokes better than the Bombers, but Two Harbors golfer Hannah Johnson shot a 42 to earn medalist honors.

There was a three-way tie for second place, with Barnum's Geana Guillard and Moose Lake-Willow River's Future-Hope Vang and Ruby Mohelsky all shooting 45. Madeline Nelson of Barnum shot 46 and Rebel eighth-grader Ellie Neumann shot 51.

"That was the best round of the year for Ellie," Rebels coach Brad Hubred said. "The course was very wet and there were a lot of plugged balls during the tournament.

"We've won three conference meets in a row along with the Polar Cup," Hubred added. "Adre Dobosenski shot 93 at Purple Hawk in Cambridge a couple weeks ago which led our team, in a pleasant surprise."

The Rebels lead the Granite Ridge Conference girls standings with one meet left, at Cuyuna on May 18, which makes knocking them off a top priority for Bombers coach Brent Donaldson.

"We knew the challenge would be big," Donaldson said. "They (Moose Lake-Willow River) are having a very good season but our girls fought hard."

Donaldson has high hopes for his boys team.

"Last year we had our best Section 7A finish since we restarted the golf program six years ago," he said. "This year's boys team is following the same pattern with our best team score this year."