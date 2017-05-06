In spite of weather, Bombers off to a good start

"So far we've played well, but there is always room for improvement," said Bombers coach Mike Klyve. "I have been very pleased with how some of our younger guys have stepped up to fill the roles vacated by a very talented senior class last year."

This year the Bombers feature five seniors, three who have a bunch of experience coming into the season.

"Colton Ziegler, Levi Westerberg and Logan McNulty were all big contributors to the team last season," Klyve said. "Kameron Romanowski and Devon Torgeson step into bigger roles this year. Romanowski has been and will be throughout a big play for us on the mound."

Junior Saul Myhre returns with the most experience in the outfield, while juniors Noah Parker and Wil Korpela will also be important pieces to the Bomber puzzle in spot roles for the team. According to Klyve, sophomores Max Salzer, Tyler Nynas, Conner Buell and Ryan Weller have all started this season well and all of them will play big roles for Barnum this season — when the weather clears, and in the future.

"Like every other team, our schedule is at the mercy of the weather and we've had to cancel and reschedule a few games already this season," Klyve said. "Spring in Minnesota is what it is, so we will just do what we can with it."

Through their first five games of the season, the Bombers have been led at the plate by sophomore Tyler Nynas and junior Saul Myhre.

"Both of them have had great at-bats and found timely hits," Klyve said. "Ziegler and McNulty have anchored our play at catcher and in centerfield. On the mound, Romanowski has a record of 2-1 thus far and has pitched very well for us."

Barnum owns wins this season over Wrenshall, Cherry and Onamia. Their losses have come to Rush City and South Ridge.

"The leaders of the team are our three most experienced seniors," Klyve said. "Westerberg, Ziegler and McNulty all play a big leadership role both on and off the field and combine for eight seasons of starting experience and a run to the section semi-finals last season to help set the tone for this team and this season."