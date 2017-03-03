Rebels fall in playoffs

The Magic held the Rebels to only six shots on goal for the game, including none in the first period, and won 10-0 to end Moose Lake Area's season.

Forward Nick Zwack scored four goals including a pure hat trick in the second period as part of a five-point night. Defenseman Ben Ward had a goal and five assists for the Magic (20-6-1).

Casey Chiodo scored two goals in the first period to give his team the lead for good and Nick Foldesi made it 3-0 at the first intermission. Monticello outshot Moose Lake Area 11-0 in the first period and 35-6 for the game.

Ward's goal preceded Zwack's three consecutive goals in the second period, with Chiodo, Ben Ingersoll and Zwack all scoring in third period running time for Monticello.

Logan McNulty played in goal for the Rebels while Tyler Klatt earned the shutout in nets for Monticello.

The Rebels finished their season 4-23-0, with three of their wins coming over Legacy Christian. The fourth was a dramatic overtime victory over Rogers in the first round of the section playoffs. Moose Lake Area coach Lee Costley was unavailable for comment before the Pine Journal went to press.