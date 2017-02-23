Rebels win in double OT, advance to quarterfinals

They've won a playoff game, which is when the wins matter the most.

Mike Knezevich's goal at 7:42 of the second overtime period lifted the Rebels (4-22-0) to a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake in a Section 5A play-in game at Princeton Ice Arena on Tuesday night.

The Rebels had lost twice to Becker in the regular season, including 6-0 in a Feb. 2 game, but rebounded to win the game that mattered the most.

Becker's Aubrey Hartfiel started a big night with an unassisted goal 2:26 into the game, but MLA came back to lead 2-1 at the break after goals from Mark Fossum and Wyatt Lampel 52 seconds apart later in the period.

Weston Schug tied the game for Becker at 2:06 of the second period but the Rebels expanded their lead thanks to goals from Fossum and Forest Jendro for a 4-2 lead after two periods.

That left the Rebels to face Becker's best shot in the third period, and Hartfiel completed his hat trick by scoring at 11:05 and 12:43 of the third period to force overtime.

The Rebels outshot Becker 8-4 in the first overtime and that set the stage for Knezevich's heroics in the second extra session.

The play-in game win means the Rebels now face the section's top seed, Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake (18-6-1) in Saturday's quarterfinals at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena in Monticello.

The Moose are led by Ben Ward (23-34-57) and Nick Zwack (20-26-46) on the scoring chart, with Tyler Klatt (15-6-1, 2.72, 3SO) expected to get the start in goal. Faceoff is 7 p.m.