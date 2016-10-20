Barnum falls in the battle of the Bombers

After a scoreless first stanza Wilsey scored on runs of 18, 9 and 8 yards as Braham bolted to a 22-0 halftime edge.

“Braham is a very good team and they have some very good athletes,” said Barnum coach Mike Klyve. “Up front they were able to move our guys and establish a very good running attack that we could not counter. They have some very good linemen up front who opened up some large holes for their running backs. Both Jacob Nynas at linebacker and Colton Ziegler at running back had solid games for us.”

After the second half scoring barrage, Barnum was able to slow down Braham and allow just two second-half scores, one each in both the third and fourth quarters.

For Barnum it’s all about a young team learning to get better and improve each game.

“Our team is very young and we see that show up in spots,” said Klyve. “Those young guys get better each week and are gaining great experience.”

Barnum is also a team that could have had a strong little run of wins in the middle of the season if things had broken the right way for them. After opening with a loss to Moose Lake-Willow River, the Bombers lost a tight game to Deer River, beat Mesabi East and then lost back-to-back tight contests to Chisholm and East Central. Essentially the youthful Bombers could have been looking at a 4-1 record after five weeks, but instead they are now 1-6 on the season after the loss Friday night to Braham.

“The expectations coming into the season were to improve on last season and continuing to get better both as a team and at the individual level,” explained Klyve. “There were a few games we let get away that I felt we could have won, but overall the improvement from week to week is always our goal.”

Barnum will wrap up the regular season at Rush City, a team that is 5-2 on the season up to this point.

“As a team we need to grow and learn to finish games the way we start them,” said Klyve. “This team has been able to come out and play tough, but we have struggled to keep up that effort for 48 minutes. This group of young players has a bright future and they will continue to improve, and placing a large emphasis on the weight room will help this group go far.”