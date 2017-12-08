Hakamaki steals the show

Instead, all the rain came inside — in the form of three-pointers from a red-hot Cardinals team. Senior Teana Hakamaki hit a school record 10 three-point shots, including her first five attempts in a row, as the Cardinals raced to a 78-51 victory over Barnum.

Hakamaki's 10 treys came on only 16 attempts as the Cardinals grabbed an 18-2 lead, holding the Bombers off for the rest of the evening.

"Teana was on fire," Cardinals coach Jeff Gronner said. "Everything she shot went in. (Barnum) started in a 1-3-1 zone defense and we shot very well outside. We made our shots early and jumped on them."

Hakamaki is being asked to shoulder more of the scoring load this season for Cromwell-Wright (2-1), which lost its opening game at Mountain Iron-Buhl, but responded well in wins over Cherry and the Bombers.

"We aren't especially healthy right at the start of the season," Gronner said, "but it's giving other players a chance to play."

The Hakamaki cousins — Teana, junior Amanda and sophomore Shaily — are integral parts of the team, as is Teana's fellow co-captain, senior Amber Lehti.

"Amber is a four-year starter who has had a little injury trouble, but she's giving us a post presence we haven't had in a while," Gronner said.

The coach has much praise for Teana, point guard and the team captain for the past five years.

"Not many coaches can say they have the luxury of a five-year starter at that position on the floor," he said.

Lehti and Teana are the team's only two seniors.

Teana's role is different than it was on last season's 27-5 team that took third place at the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

"We needed her to distribute the ball more last season, but we lost quite a bit of scoring to graduation," Gronner said. "She has stepped up well."

Gronner says his team is further along defensively than he expected. His younger players are a year better after facing their teammates in practice last season.

"We had one of the better offenses in the state last season," Gronner said, "so to have the young players facing it every day in practice made them better. We are doing better on defense than I expected to see at this point in the season."

The Cardinals played Cherry minus two players already lost to injury.

"It's been tough with players out, but these players all play a lot of basketball. The Hakamakis are cousins, so they play against each other outside of the gym," Gronner said. "They will play a lot."

For now, though, Gronner is just looking for the right fit for his players.

"They have to mesh," he said. "This year has a different feel and everyone needs to find their roles."

The Cardinals will learn a lot Saturday when they face Class A's top-ranked team, Lyle-Austin Pacelli, in Minnetonka at the Breakdown Invitational.

It's also a big day for Gronner, who will start his day coaching football. He's one of six coaches for the North team in Saturday's Minnesota All-Star Game, which kicks off at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the game, Gronner will hop in his car and drive to Minnetonka to coach his team later that evening.

"It'll be a fun day, but it'll be a challenge to get it all in," Gronner said.

Bombers coach Dustin Collelo was unavailable for comment before the Pine Journal went to press.